Illustration fair returns to CentralWorld

The Bangkok Illustration Fair is back with works by Thai and foreign illustrators at CentralWorld Live, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from tomorrow to Sunday.

Organised by Happening and What If in collaboration with many international organisations, this fourth edition will see works by 161 artists from 13 countries including China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Australia, Russia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Bangladesh and Thailand.

This is an opportunity for visitors to get up close with artists, share their experiences and get inspiration. The artists will also be selling merchandise alongside exhibitions from 11 guest domestic and international artists. Held with the aim to bring potentially talented Thai artists to the world stage, the event is one of the highlight fairs for illustrators in Southeast Asia and the surrounding regions.

To step up to the next level, this year's fair has the Around The World and Artist Exchange zones for Thai and international organisations to host illustration exhibitions.

There will also be B2A (Business to Artist) space for anyone interested in contacting artists for future work opportunities. Moreover, any artist and anyone who likes to create art is invited to bring their works along with their contact to place on the BKKIF Wall for everyone to see.

Tickets cost 150 baht from eventpop.me and 200 baht at the door.