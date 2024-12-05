New movies out this week: Dec 5-11

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Here

Directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Who’s in it?

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany.

What’s it about?

A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life.

Why watch it?

Based on the comic book Here by Richard McGuire. It was first published as a strip in the comics magazine Raw in 1989, and was expanded into a 300-page graphic novel in 2014.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place

Directed by Lee Seokjun.

Who’s in it?

RM.

What’s it about?

A candid documentary that delves into the life of BTS' leader RM as he navigates global stardom while working on his second solo album, offering an intimate glimpse into his creative journey across multiple cities.

Why watch it?

The first K-Pop documentary to be officially invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival and it made history selling out in less than three minutes.

Betting With Ghost

Directed by Nguyen Nhat Trung.

Who’s in it?

Tuan Tran.

What’s it about?

Centers on a man who becomes a 'God of Gamblers' suddenly with the help of the Ghost.

Why watch it?

A Vietnamese film.

Striking Rescue

Directed by Siyu Cheng.

Who’s in it?

Chen Duo-Yi, Junjia Hong and Tony Jaa.

What’s it about?

A veteran Muay Thai expert goes on a take-no-prisoners mission of revenge after his wife and daughter are brutally murdered by mysterious forces. Tony Jaa Delivers His Signature Muay Thai Annihilation in an Extended Fight Scene

Why watch it?

An action movie.

The Seed

Directed by Wirinthira Natongborcharat.

Who’s in it?

Chawinroj Likhitcharoensakul, Kanokwan Boonsak and Yadathip Saisangthong.

What’s it about?

A drama-fantasy film created from the inspiration of a group of people, who dedicate their lives to the environment. The film tells the story of the relationship between humans, nature and the supernatural through a group of characters who fight for the environment and discover a seed that can communicate with humans.

Why watch it?

A green movie.

Premieres on Dec 10

Rider

Directed by Nitiwat Cholawanisiri.

Who’s in it?

Mario Maurer, Phuwanet Sichomphu, Saroja Chankimha and Marut Cheuncheamboon.

What’s it about?

A horror-rider-comedy film that tells the story of a gang of troublesome riders, three best friends who have lived together and been close for a long time.

Why watch it?

Shot in haunted locations.

Gouzhen (Black Dog)

Directed by Guan Hu.

Who’s in it?

Eddie Peng, Chu Bu Hua Jie and Youwei Da.

What’s it about?

Released from jail, Lang returns to his hometown in Northwest China. As part of a dog patrol tasked with clearing stray dogs before the 2008 Olympics, he bonds with a black stray. The two lonely souls embark on a new journey together.

Why watch it?

Peng established such a strong bond with Xin, the dog featured in the film, that he adopted him after filming had wrapped.