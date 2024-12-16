RBSO stages Christmas concert

The Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre on Ratchadaphisek Road will be filled with festive tunes during "Sound Of The Seasons" this Saturday from 7.30pm.

Presented by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of the Netherlands, this is a Christmas concert which also celebrates the 420th anniversary of Thai-Netherlands relations.

Providing a family-friendly atmosphere and concert experience, the evening will feature a selection of popular pieces appealing to audiences of all ages. The programme ranges from the more mature and classical sounds of Ave Maria, O Holy Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing to cheery Christmas songs such as Jingle Bells and All I Want For Christmas.

Sander Teepen. RBSO Foundation

Conducting the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will be Dutch maestro Sander Teepen, with Dutch soprano Jeannette van Schaik as guest soloist.

Van Schaik is one of the Netherlands' great emerging vocal talents, known for her radiant, luscious voice and heartfelt interpretation. She made her international debut as Mimì in Puccini's La Bohème at the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg under the baton of Karel Deseure. She has collaborated with orchestras from around the world and worked with many notable conductors.

Tickets cost 400, 800, 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.