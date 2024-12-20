K-pop star Taeyang returns to Bangkok

When Korean popular (K-pop) singer Taeyang announced "Taeyang 2025 Tour [The Light Year] In Bangkok", Thai fans were thrilled since it will be his first solo concert in the country after seven years. Organised by Live Nation Tero, the concert will take place at Impact Arena on Feb 8, 2025.

As an all-round artist who has demonstrated diverse talents, Taeyang is expected to deliver an explosive and innovative performance for his Asia tour, capturing the attention of fans and listeners domestically and internationally.

Taeyang was the lead singer of BigBang, one of the most influential acts in the history of K-pop and one of the pioneer groups which gained international recognition. The group performed in stadiums across the Americas, Asia and Europe for millions of fans. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation and self-production. Due to their incredible performances, they even won Best Worldwide Act at the MTV (Music Television) Europe Awards in 2011.

Taeyang was BigBang's first member to release a solo album. His critically acclaimed first solo album Hot won many awards including Best R&B/Soul Album at the Korean Music Awards. His third album Rise was released with the hit single "Eyes, Nose, Lips" having an unprecedented five week run at No.1 on Korea's biggest real-time music chart and subsequently won Song of the Year on all major Korean award shows.

After a six-year hiatus, Taeyang made his solo comeback with "Vibe" featuring Jimin of BTS which instantly became a worldwide hit and Taeyang's first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 at No.76, and No.9 on the Billboard Global Chart.

Tickets for "Taeyang 2025 Tour [The Light Year] In Bangkok" cost 2,800, 3,300, 4,300, 4,800, 6,300 and 7,300 baht.