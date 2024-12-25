K-star Park Ji-hoon hosts fan meet at JJ Mall
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

K-star Park Ji-hoon hosts fan meet at JJ Mall

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 25 Dec 2024 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
(Photo courtesy of https://x.com/mankeentertain)
(Photo courtesy of https://x.com/mankeentertain)

Korean actor and singer Park Ji-hoon will celebrate the end of 2024 with Thai fans at "Park Ji-hoon Winter Fan Meeting 'Opening' In Bangkok" on Sunday, organised by Manke Entertainment in JJ Mall.

Due to his passion for singing and dancing, Park became an idol trainee under Maroo Entertainment when he was a teenager. In 2017, he participated in the popular TV singing competition Produce 101 Season 2. With his charm, wit and talent, Park came second and debuted as a member of Wanna One, a boy band that rocketed to fame before the group disbanded in December 2018.

After embarking on his solo career, Park launched several albums including O'Clock, 360, The W, My Collection and Blank Or Black. Each of his albums was well received by his dedicated fanbase.

In addition to his singing career, Park starred in many TV dramas. In 2020, he got the lead role in online romantic comedy Love Revolution, which gained over a million views in just one day. In 2021, Park captivated viewers with his masterful portrayal of Seo Woo-jin, a complex character in the TV drama At A Distance, Spring Is Green.

In 2022, Park landed a breakthrough role as Yeon Si-eun in Weak Hero Class 1. Yeon is a top student who joins forces with other victims to fight against bullies. The role allowed Park to showcase a wide range of emotions, portraying a well-rounded character with significant development. As a result, he won Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Series Awards and Korea Drama Awards.

This year, Park played a character with a split personality in the period TV drama Love Song For Illusion. With impressive acting, he showcases contrasting personalities and makes it appear like he is two different people.

Tickets for "Park Ji-hoon Winter Fan Meeting 'Opening' In Bangkok" cost 3,200, 4,800, 5,800 and 6,800 baht. Tickets are available at Thai Ticket Major outlets and thaiticketmajor.com.

For more information, visit x.com/mankeentertain.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Macondo encountered

Macondo encountered

Life
Streetside justice; brutal hit-and-run; victim busts gang lair

Streetside justice; brutal hit-and-run; victim busts gang lair

Life
Thailand International Boat Show docks in Phuket

Thailand International Boat Show docks in Phuket

Life
Lifestyle changes can help lower cholesterol numbers

Lifestyle changes can help lower cholesterol numbers

Life
Jungceylon Shines at Phuket’s 38th Patong Carnival

Jungceylon Shines at Phuket’s 38th Patong Carnival

Life

TRENDING