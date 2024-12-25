New releases for your streaming pleasure: Dec 25-31

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

NETFLIX

Squid Game: Season 2

Premieres on Dec 26

Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Boy Kills World

Premieres on Dec 31

In a post-apocalyptic city oppressed by tyranny, a young warrior-in-training devotes his life to getting revenge on the ruler who made him an orphan.

Avicii — My Last Show

Premieres on Dec 31

On Aug. 28, 2016, Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, graced the stage of the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza for what would be his final performance.

PRIME VIDEO

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)

Premieres on Dec 27

The Spanish film shows the love between Noah and Nick, which seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres by their parents. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick's mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Exploring The Unknown With Wang Yibo

Premieres on Dec 28

Accompanied by China's top survival and outdoor experts, Wang Yibo will undergo rigorous trainings, traverse vast distances and scale new heights. Each episode will present a unique challenge, from locating elusive gibbons to photographing fluorescent corals at night, from conquering snow-capped peaks and experiencing solitude in the vast to adventuring in the desert.