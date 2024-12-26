Exhibition navigates the impact of cravings

Trendy Gallery presents "Hunger Hour", an exhibition that explores where our constant craving could lead us, until Feb 16.

This is the third solo show by Patiphan Changwangsit aka Yamada whose retro pop-surrealist artwork represents everything in his life, embodying his entire world. This time around, he digs deep into the never-ending hunger and desires fuelled by the media we gobble up daily.

His thought-provoking paintings ask the big question -- where does this constant craving lead us? It could pave the way to riches -- or leave us high and dry.

Inspired by digital media, radio, TV and print, Yamada's works shine a light on the strange world of people who can't seem to get enough. These captivating pieces remind us how this endless appetite can blind us to the simple joys of life, leaving us unable to soak in even a single scene of true contentment.

Art has been Yamada's companion through moments of childhood boredom. It has been his profession, a constant from his teenage years to present. Looking back, as a boy, there was one activity he could never do without -- watching television. He eagerly awaited his favourite cartoons and another passion of his was classic films from the 80s and earlier.

During times when the screen was not within reach, his imagination would flourish, filling his mind with ideas that he would quickly transfer to paper with a pencil. Art became his vehicle, guiding him along the road known as life.

Trendy Gallery is on the 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24 and opens daily from 10am to 7pm, except Monday.

There is no admission fee.