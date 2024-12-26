New movies out this week: Dec 26-Jan 1

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

The Cliche

Directed by Chadchawal Wisawabumrungchai.

Who’s in it?

Itkron “Jaii” Pungkiatrussamee, Atitaya “Mind" Tribudarak, Pisitpol “Jump” Ekaphongpisit and Korranid “Aheye" Laosubinprasoet.

What’s it about?

A man down on his luck is forced to take a role in a lakorn he doesn't like. Unexpectedly, he finds his real life and the lakorn overlapping.

Why watch it?

“When the tragic real-life meets the hilarious drama world”.

Kuasa Gelap (Dominion Of Darkness)

Directed by Bobby Prasetyo.

Who’s in it?

Jerome Kurnia, Lukman Sardi and Astrid Tiar.

What’s it about?

Tells about the journey of a priest who doubts his faith and has to be involved in exorcising a demon on a teenager.

Why watch it?

Based on real cases of exorcism in Indonesia.

Premieres on Jan 31

Xiong mao ji hua (Panda Plan)

Directed by Luan Zhang.

Who’s in it?

Jackie Chan, Xiang Wei and Ce Shi.

What’s it about?

International action superstar Jackie Chan is involved in a rescue operation of a beloved zoo panda named Hu Hu.

Why watch it?

No real pandas were harmed during filming.

Premieres on Jan 1

Werewolves

Directed by Steven C. Miller.

Who’s in it?

Frank Grillo, Katrina Law and Ilfenesh Hadera.

What’s it about?

Two scientists try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a super-moon the year before.

Why watch it?

The title "Year 2" confused people, who thought this was a sequel. But the title refers to the year after (ie second year) an event that leads to people becoming werewolves.