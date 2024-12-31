Light Shop crowned 2024's biggest K-series on Disney+ Hotstar

Light Shop, the latest series from Moving creator Kangfull, has enjoyed record-breaking success since debuting earlier this month, becoming the biggest Korean original premiere on Disney+ globally in 2024, based on 12 days of views.

The series has also become the second biggest Korean original premiere of all time on Disney+ globally, based on 12 days of views, second only to Moving.

First debuting on Dec 4, Light Shop is an eight-part series that follows six strangers, each grappling with a traumatic event from their past. As they go about their daily lives, they slowly come to realise that something is very wrong -- they just can't figure out what. Desperate for answers and searching for a way back to normalcy, the strangers are drawn to a mysterious light shop at the end of a foreboding alleyway, which holds the key to their past, present and future. Full of mystery and intrigue, Light Shop takes viewers on an emotional adventure through its unique and heart-wrenching premise.

Coming hot on the heels of a wave of thrilling announcements made at the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase, including the news that Moving Season 2 is now in development, today's Light Shop announcement is the latest in a long line of success stories for Korean content on Disney+ Hotstar.

( Photos © IMDB.com)

Looking ahead to 2025, viewers can look forward to a steady stream of must-see Korean series coming to Disney+ Hotstar, including Unmasked starring the beloved Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, and Joo Jong-hyuk; Hyper Knife starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu; Knock-Off starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah; Nine Puzzles starring Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku, and so much more.