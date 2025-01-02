Charity concert marks golden jubilee of Community Children Foundation

Music lovers and those with a good heart are invited to enjoy the good vibes at the charity concert "Voices For Change", at Zone B, ground floor of CentralWorld, on Jan 18 and 19 from 12pm to 8pm.

Held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Community Children Foundation (CCF) under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the concert will kick off with the Immanuel Orchestra from Klong Toey community, followed by choral performances by children, youths and young professionals.

Set to mesmerise everyone with their musical prowess will be internationally renowned cross-over band VieTrio; and The Bear Necessities, premier a cappella group from Brown University, USA. Somsak Chaima, a 23-year-old self-taught, blind pianist will deliver exquisite piano recitals while Nutchanon Timrod, a 17-year-old CCF student, will present saxophone performances.

Singing their hearts out will be students from Bangkok Patana, Basis, Concordian, Ruamrudee, Shrewsbury and St Andrews international schools along with Thai counterparts from Mahidol University's College of Music, Sarasas Witaed Romklao and Wattana Wittaya Academy.

Vocalists from the Thai Youth Choir, Bangkok United Choir and The Bangkok Voices will round off the list of performers to help raise funds to enable at least 100 more disadvantaged children to go to school. Also, five rock bands will be there to keep everyone on their feet on both days.

There will be sale of specially curated artworks by CCF children, as well as "Voices For Change" T-shirts and tote bags.

There is no admission fee but all proceeds will be donated to the CCF.