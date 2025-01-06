RBSO celebrates Princess' birthday

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the birthday anniversary of its royal patron HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya with "Denis Matsuev Plays Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.2" in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, tomorrow at 8pm.

Matsuev is a Russian pianist widely regarded as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. He has performed with the world's most prestigious orchestras and frequently collaborated with renowned Russian orchestras.

He holds numerous prestigious titles, including "People's Artist of Russia" and honorary professor at Moscow State University. He has been awarded the State Order of Honour, the Shostakovich Prize and the Unesco Goodwill Ambassador designation.

He will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.2 In C Minor, Op 18. Dedicated to the hypnotist Doctor Dahl, the piece marks Rachmaninoff's return to productive composition and mental stability after three years of depression brought on by the failure of his first symphony at its premiere.

Ivan Nikiforchin. RBSO

The second half of the programme will feature Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No.2. Although the second is Tchaikovsky's shortest symphony, what makes this music distinctive is his use of folk tunes for some of its themes.

Conducting the orchestra will be Ivan Nikiforchin, a rising star among Russian conductors, who graduated in conducting from the Moscow Conservatory and the Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,800, 2,400 and 3,000 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 and above) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.