A sluggish mystery

Netflix has kicked off the new year with Missing You, another adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel, with the author himself serving as executive producer.

Coben's previous works such as Stay Close (2012), The Stranger (2015), Fool Me Once (2016), Safe (2018) and The Innocent (2021) were nothing short of entertaining (though some were more sluggish than others). This five-episode miniseries offers another dose of the suspense and twists that Coben fans have come to expect, though it struggles to capture the magic of earlier adaptations. While it is a thrilling ride that keeps you guessing until the end, it lacks the refinement and coherence of standout hits like The Innocent or Stay Close.

Missing You follows Kat Donovan, played by Rosalind Eleazar, a detective specialising in missing persons. Eleven years ago, her fiancé, Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walters), vanished without a trace, leaving her life in disarray. While swiping through a dating app, she suddenly comes across his profile, reopening old wounds and reigniting the mystery of his disappearance. This revelation draws Kat into a tangled web of secrets, forcing her to confront not only Josh's disappearance but also the unresolved murder of her father.

As with many Coben adaptations, the story centres on someone gone missing, with multiple narrative threads interwoven to create a larger mystery. In Missing You, the secondary plot involves the disappearance of two seemingly unrelated individuals. These storylines initially appear distinct but eventually intersect, complicating Kat's investigation. The show skilfully explores themes of trust, betrayal and the complexities of love, all while unravelling a broader conspiracy involving human trafficking and extortion. However, the series' ambition becomes its weakness, as the limited five-episode structure fails to give each storyline the time and attention it needs to fully develop.

From left, Charlie Hamblett as Charlie Pitts, Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan and Catherine Ayers as Nia Emine in Missing You. Netfix

One of the recurring challenges in Missing You is its pacing. While the premise is compelling and the tension palpable, the show occasionally feels overstuffed. Kat's personal journey -- her search for answers about Josh and her father's murder -- forms the emotional core of the series and is by far its most engaging element. However, the narrative frequently veers into side plots that add little to the overall story. For example, Chief Inspector Ellis Stagger (Richard Armitage) is introduced with his own subplot, but his storyline feels underdeveloped and ultimately distracts from the main arc. These digressions dilute the impact of the central mystery and make the show feel uneven.

The subplot involving two missing individuals initially appears promising, with plenty of suspense, treachery and shadowy motives. It has all the ingredients for a gripping secondary arc, including isolated settings and morally ambiguous characters. However, it falls flat due to its lack of depth. The villain, while undeniably menacing, is not given a compelling motive, reducing their actions to generic evil for evil's sake. When this subplot reaches its conclusion, it feels abrupt and unsatisfying, leaving viewers wondering why it was given so much screen time in the first place.

Despite its flaws, Missing You is not without merit. The performances are solid, with Rosalind Eleazar delivering a standout portrayal of Kat Donovan. Her ability to convey vulnerability and determination anchors the series, even when the plot falters. Ashley Walters and Richard Armitage bring depth to their roles, but their characters are often let down by the writing. The show's dark, intense tone is effective in creating a sense of unease, and the cinematography heightens the suspense with its atmospheric visuals.

However, the show's ultimate downfall is its inability to balance its various storylines. The central mystery of what happened to Josh and why Kat's father was murdered has strong emotional stakes, but its impact is diminished by the inclusion of extraneous arcs that are left underexplored. The series seems to prioritise twists over substance, relying on familiar tropes like hidden double lives and shocking revelations without fully committing to character development or thematic depth.

By the end of the series, I couldn't help but feel that Missing You squandered much of its potential. One subplot in particular feels like a complete waste of time, despite having the makings of an intriguing mystery. The resolution of the main arcs lacks the emotional payoff one would hope for after such a buildup. The result is a show that feels more like a collection of loose threads than a tightly woven narrative.

For fans of Harlan Coben's work, Missing You may still be worth a watch, especially for its moments of suspense and the strength of its lead performance. However, if you're looking for a more satisfying adaptation of his novels, I'd recommend The Innocent or Stay Close instead. These series not only deliver the trademark twists and turns but also maintain a sharper focus, making them far more engaging and memorable than this latest outing.

Missing You

Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage

Directed by Nimer Rashed, Isher Sahota

Now streaming on Netflix