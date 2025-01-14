Shaking up the Oscars

Last year marked an extraordinary milestone for the Thai film industry, showcasing its talent and storytelling prowess on the global stage.

Following Chutimon "Aokbab" Chuengcharoensukying's historic win as the first Thai actress to claim the Best Performance by an Actress award at the 52nd International Emmy Awards for Hunger, Thailand is now celebrating another groundbreaking achievement.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, or Lahn Mah, a poignant drama produced by GDH 559, has become the first Thai film to make the shortlist of 15 films in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. This announcement, made in Los Angeles on Dec 17, has catapulted Thai cinema into the global spotlight.

Directed by Pat Boonnitipat and starring Usha Seamkhum and Putthipong "Billkin" Assaratanakul, Lahn Mah follows the touching story of a cancer-stricken grandmother and her scheming yet tender-hearted grandson. The film resonated powerfully across Southeast Asia, becoming a sensation in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia before breaking into international acclaim. Its inclusion among heavyweights like I'm Still Here (Brazil),

Emilia Perez (France) and Dahomey (Senegal) marks a watershed moment for Thai cinema.

The film's journey to this remarkable achievement is as heartfelt as its storyline. Vanridee Pongsittisak, one of the producers, expressed the overwhelming pride shared by the team: "Very proud, very happy because this is the first time in history that a Thai film has made it to the final 15 of the Oscars. We've never made it to the second round. This year, out of 85 films, the second round narrowed it down to 15 and now we have to see if it will be in the final five. Thai films have never made it this far, so it's a great joy and pride for everyone."

For Jira Maligool, a veteran producer with over two decades of experience, this success feels nothing short of miraculous.

"I am very happy. As someone who has made films for many years, I find that awards are something we can't control. The best thing we can do is to make good films, films that we like and films that people like. This film is one people really like. It's the kind of movie that makes people love themselves, respect themselves and like living," he said. Reflecting on the historical moment, he added: "Now that we have made it to the Oscars, it is a miracle for everyone."

Unlike traditional Oscar hopefuls that gain traction through international film festivals, Lahn Mah's path was fuelled by its audience.

"Normally, films that win awards or Oscars are those screened at festivals. But for Lahn Mah, what really pushed us to this point was the audience," Vanridee explained.

"The fact that viewers in Thailand watched Lahn Mah until it became a hit and trending, a hit in Southeast Asia and then a hit everywhere shows there was interest. Other films might go to awards shows, but we went to the audience and still made it to the award stage."

This feat is particularly remarkable considering Thailand's track record at the Oscars.

"Thailand can only send one film per year," Vanridee noted. "We have been sending films for 31 years and have never made it to the second round even once. This is the first time we have made it. South Korea has been sending films for 30 years and 15 films have made it to the first round, but we have sent 31 films and made it to the first round once. This is an important step for Thai films and a very proud step."

As Lahn Mah earned accolades at numerous international festivals, its reputation grew beyond the Asian market.

"Every festival that was Lahn Mah screened at, there was good feedback from people in the film industry," Vanridee shared.

"Don't forget that we're a film from a country that may be small compared to America. So for them to be interested in us, we had to have something special that made them look at us, whether it's success in our own country, success at festivals that we attended or feedback from viewers on social media."

The film's universal theme of family transcended cultural boundaries.

"They cried just like us Thais. They were happy that our film made them feel good. This film touched people's hearts," said Usha Seamkhum, the 78-year-old actress who played the grandmother. "Everyone who watched it said the same thing. Even old men who saw me said, 'Grandma, you really made me cry'. "

For Usha, whose role in Lahn Mah was her acting debut, this success has been life-changing.

"I never thought that the movie would be this successful. One, I never thought that I would be able to act. Two, I never thought that I would come this far. This is the happiest moment in my life," she said.

Pat also found himself overwhelmed by the film's reception, particularly in Western countries.

"At first, we thought that Asians would feel the same way. But it turned out that Europeans, especially many filmmakers, liked it a lot. As filmmakers, we felt happy," he said.

From left, Jira Maligool, Vanridee Pongsittisak, Usha Seamkhum and Pat Boonnitipat.

For Pat, a first-time director, this experience has been surreal.

"Even though this is my first time directing a film, I feel like I'm working with a producer who has been working for 20 years. I've learned a lot. Every step of the way, it's like I'm building on my basic knowledge of filmmaking. I didn't expect anything at all. I just wanted to make the best film possible."

Jira, who has mentored Pat, praised the young director's unique talent.

"Pat is a person with magic," he said. "It's like something that has accumulated in life, which is different for each person. Pat is a person with magic in this way."

The success of Lahn Mah has sparked a newfound sense of possibility for Thai filmmakers.

"I think everyone will see the possibilities, which is important," Vanridee reflected.

"It's like us who have been making films for over 20 years. We didn't think we would reach this point. We just thought that we wanted to make a career and a film Thai moviegoers like. Today, I feel that Pat, Usha, Putthipong and others in the Lahn Mah team will be an inspiration for new directors or even many filmmakers at GDH. Everyone is very excited. I believe that it's a great inspiration for everyone."

As the world awaits the final announcement of the five nominees this Friday, the buzz surrounding Lahn Mah is already a triumph for Thai cinema. Win or lose, its heartfelt storytelling and universal appeal has opened doors for future Thai films to capture global attention. How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is more than just a film. It is a symbol of what is possible when culture, craft and heart converge.