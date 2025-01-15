Made By Legacy moves to WHARF 38

The renowned Made By Legacy Flea Market is back for its highly anticipated 17th edition, promising an unforgettable experience from Jan 24 until Jan 26. This year, the event moves to a stunning new venue -- WHARF 38 (Thai Watsadu, Rama III Road) -- a riverside warehouse along the Chao Phraya River in the vibrant Phra Ram 3 area.

Immerse yourself in a nostalgic world where vintage charm meets modern creativity. The spacious industrial setting of WHARF 38 offers the perfect backdrop for a weekend celebrating craftsmanship, community and shared passions -- all framed by breathtaking views of the iconic Rama IX Bridge.

With over 200 curated vendors, the flea market is a haven for collectors and creatives alike. Discover an eclectic mix of vintage apparel, accessories, handcrafted goods, rare books, retro furniture, vinyl records and more. This vibrant marketplace brings together vintage enthusiasts, art and craft communities, design aficionados, Japanese collectors and music lovers all under one roof.

Beyond shopping, indulge in a feast for the senses. The market will feature an enticing array of gourmet food, refreshing beverages and handcrafted cocktails. Savour diverse cuisines and local delicacies while soaking in the energetic atmosphere amplified by live music performances and eclectic beats from talented DJs.

The 17th Made By Legacy Flea Market will be held from Jan 24 until Jan 26, from 1pm to 11pm at WHARF 38 (Thai Watsadu, Rama III Road), BRT Wat Dorkmai Station (via BTS Chong Nonsi). Tickets are 150 baht per person per day at the door. Children under 13 years old get in for free and pets are allowed.