Siam Paragon presents world-renowned Spanish artist Jaime Hayon

Siam Paragon invites interested persons to experience the essence of art up close with a world-renowned designer during "Exclusive Conversations On Creativity With Jaime Hayon", at SCBX Next Stage, 4th floor, on Saturday from 10.30am to noon.

This is an opportunity to meet the Spanish artist and designer celebrated for his distinctive works that blend luxurious elegance with a touch of playfulness. His designs often convey profound concepts and have been featured in leading art and design magazines worldwide.

Hailed as one of the most influential designers of the past decade, Hayon has been recognised as one of the top 100 designers by Wallpaper magazine and honoured as one of the greatest icons of creativity in the design world by Times magazine.

The exclusive event follows Siam Paragon's introduction of a new dimension of aesthetic indulgence under the concept "New World of Luxury". It breaks the boundaries and takes the definition of "luxury" to the next level by creating the "ultimate experience" that enhances the lives and lifestyles of people.

This is achieved through the presentation of "Siam Paragon's World Art Collective", inviting world-class artists to co-create contemporary artworks and curate an exclusive collection of contemporary art specially for the shopping mall.

To mark the new year, it has collaborated with Hayon to co-create an exclusive masterpiece, a one-of-a-kind sculpture titled The Future In Our Hand.

This exceptional and inspirational work reflects hope and dreams, symbolising their potential to be realised through one's efforts.