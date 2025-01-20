Zito Hsu traces loss and memory through art

The narratives of loss are transformed into compelling visuals and interactive experiences during "Sometimes I Lost, Sometimes I Found", running at RCB Galleria 2 of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until Feb 23.

This is a highly anticipated solo exhibition by Zito Hsu, an illustrator and art designer celebrated for her evocative use of colour and symbolic language in exploring intricate emotional landscapes.

This time, the exhibition offers a deeply evocative exploration of loss, memory and emotional resonance, evolving from the earlier project "Lost & Found LAB" during her residency at Tainan's Soulangh Cultural Park in Taiwan early last year.

Central to the exhibition is the idea that while some lost things may never return, the memories they evoke become integral parts of our identity. Zito captures these themes in a series of paintings, using her signature blue hues to convey a spectrum of emotions.

Inspired by numerous poignant letters she received from her previous project, she translates the melancholic yet profound sentiments of loss into a vibrant and reflective artistic dialogue.

She invites viewers to reflect on the multifaceted nature of loss and rediscovery through five thematic zones, each designed to immerse visitors in a journey of memory, connection and introspection

Artwork by Zito Hsu. River City Bangkok

The "Cat Milk Tooth Passage" zone reflects her cherished memories and expressions of pure emotions tied to lost objects -- blessings and growth through the lens of change and nostalgia. The "Cloud Memory Gate" zone distils collective feelings of loss into 12 sentences to resonate with each viewer, fostering a shared yet deeply personal connection to the universal experience of loss.

Meanwhile, "The Blue House -- Lost & Found LAB" zone features a memory "tree hollow" where viewers can submit their stories of lost items and the "Walker" zone transitions from two-dimensional art to three-dimensional wooden pieces, exploring modern social culture.

In the last zone, "Audience Response Sharing", viewers can see their own reflections or receive solace through the narratives of others.