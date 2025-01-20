String trio to play Goldberg Variations

Violinist Rhys Watkins and cellist Rowena Calvert will be joined by violist Benjamin Roskams in a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 arranged for a string trio, at Neilson Hays Library, Surawong Road, on Jan 29 at 7.30pm.

Hailed as one of the most celebrated works in the classical canon, the masterpiece was originally composed for harpsicord in 1741 before it was arranged for string trio by violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky in 1984 to mark the 300th anniversary of Bach's birthday.

The arrangement reimagines the work for string instruments, expanding its appeal beyond harpsichordists and pianists. It has since become a celebrated adaptation, performed frequently by string trios worldwide.

The Goldberg Variations consist of an Aria followed by 30 variations and a reprise of the Aria, adhering to a strict formal architecture. Each variation is based on the bass line and harmonic structure of the Aria, rather than its melody. Every third variation is a canon, progressing intervallically. Non-canonic variations explore diverse dance forms, keyboard techniques, and compositional textures.

Sitkovetsky's adaptation highlights the contrapuntal intricacies and lyrical qualities of the music, allowing the three instruments -- violin, viola and cello -- to interact dynamically to create a dialogue that emphasises the work's intricate textures and counterpoint.

The arrangement bridges the gap between solo keyboard repertoire and chamber music, offering audiences a fresh perspective on one of classical music's greatest treasures.

The concert is part of R2's "International Concert Series", which will be followed by "Virtuosic Violin Duo" featuring Watkins and Roskams on Jan 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost 1,200 baht (1,000 baht for members) from neilsonhayslibrary.org.