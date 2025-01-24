An entertaining spy comedy

Two CIA spies decide to leave their perilous lives behind when one of them becomes pregnant. Over a decade later, they and their two children are pulled back into the world of espionage after their carefully crafted cover is accidentally blown.

It's exciting to see Cameron Diaz return to the screen, starring opposite Jamie Foxx in a pairing we haven't seen since 2014's musical Annie. For Diaz, this marks a significant comeback after a decade-long hiatus. While I'm not entirely sure why she chose this particular movie as her re-entry into Hollywood, I've always found her an engaging presence on screen and her natural charisma shines here.

In Back In Action, Diaz and Foxx play a married couple who have left their high-stakes CIA roles to embrace a quiet, suburban life. They've traded covert missions for PTA meetings, soccer practice and the challenges of raising a teenager and a tween. The film wastes no time reintroducing us to these characters, plunging them into a chaotic operation that sets the tone for the action-packed, CGI-heavy sequences to follow.

When it comes to Netflix originals, I feel like they often fall into two categories: films that feel like traditional cinematic experiences and those that embody Netflix's signature formula. The latter are typically anchored by big-name stars, rely on tried-and-true genre tropes, and boast enormous budgets while somehow looking a bit cheap. Back In Action firmly belongs in this category. Despite its glossy exterior, it sometimes feels more like a collection of action and comedy clichés than a fully fleshed-out film.

Both Foxx and Diaz have undeniable star power and their charm goes a long way towards elevating the material. However, the script doesn't always do them justice. Much of the humour revolves around the juxtaposition of being seasoned spies and slightly overwhelmed parents. It's a familiar trope: watching super-competent operatives struggle with everyday family life, from school drop-offs to teenage mood swings. While the premise is amusing, the execution is uneven, often relying on broad jokes and predictable scenarios.

Suspending disbelief is essential for enjoying Back In Action. The film asks you to overlook a mountain of implausible scenarios and plot conveniences. Without this willingness, your eyes might spend more time rolling than watching. The writing is serviceable but unremarkable, drawing heavily from well-worn family and action-comedy formulas. In many ways, the movie feels like a blend of True Lies (1994) and Yes Day (2021), but with an added layer of CGI-fuelled spectacle.

That said, the chemistry between Foxx and Diaz is one of the film's saving graces. They share a playful energy that makes their on-screen relationship believable and engaging. Their interactions, whether as partners in espionage or parents dealing with precocious kids, are often the most enjoyable parts of the film. The dynamic between family members is peppered with humour and snark, touching on relatable moments that add a layer of warmth to the otherwise over-the-top proceedings.

As the title suggests, action is a major component of Back In Action, but the results are mixed. Some of the fight sequences are genuinely thrilling, showcasing impressive choreography and a sense of fun. However, others are marred by clunky editing, uneven pacing, and questionable CGI. The film alternates between practical stunts that feel grounded and high-energy, and effects-heavy sequences that strain credibility. It's almost as if the filmmakers were working with an inconsistent budget, resulting in a patchwork of high-quality and low-quality visuals.

The plot itself is wildly predictable. By the 15-minute mark, you'll likely have a good idea of how the story will unfold. The film is rife with character protection, ensuring that our heroes emerge unscathed from even the most dangerous situations. This lack of genuine stakes detracts from the tension, making the action feel more like a spectacle than a meaningful part of the narrative.

Despite these shortcomings, Back In Action manages to deliver on its primary goal: popcorn movie entertainment. It's not a film that aims to break new ground or challenge its audience, but rather one that offers lighthearted escapism. The endearing performances from Foxx and Diaz help to offset the predictable plot and uneven production values. Their comedic timing and ability to sell even the cheesiest lines make the movie an enjoyable, if forgettable, watch.