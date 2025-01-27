Thai, Bhutanese artists unite at Iconsiam

Art lovers have until Friday to view a selection of artworks by young, emerging artists from Thailand and Bhutan at "White Canvas 2024 Bhutan & Thailand", on display at the Event Space, fourth floor, of Siam Takashimaya at Iconsiam.

Organised in collaboration with Palette Artspace and the Eastern Culture Foundation (ECF), the exhibition features over 80 paintings from the "White Canvas Thailand 2024" competition. These works reflect the boundless imagination of young painters who employed various techniques, including drawing, watercolour, acrylic, and oil painting.

Beyond serving as a cultural connection between the two countries, the exhibition also provides a platform for visitors to experience the artwork through metaverse technology.

Among the highlights are The Way Of Life That Has Changed by Thai artist Warasinee Chaimongkol, depicting Himaphan aquatic animals swimming to escape trash in the water; Nightmare by Yuwanda Singkhala, which reflects on childhood happiness; and The Graceful Wings Of The White-bellied Heron by Bhutanese artist Jigme Yangchen Gama.

Other notable pieces include A Happy Baby by Areewan Yangnok, the gold-prize winner in the children's category, and An Adventure In The Capital by Thana Jitakarnteekit, the silver-prize winner in the youth category. Admission to the show is free.