Harmonising science and superstition

Art lovers are invited to explore the contradictory overlap between science, superstition and consumerism during "The Upside Down" which is running at BNC Creatives RCA Gallery, Rama IX Road, until Feb 11.

Science and superstition are two vastly different ways of explaining the world and the phenomena around us. While science is a process that uses reasoning and experimentation to understand nature, relying on empirical evidence that is visible and tangible, superstition is a process based on belief, intuition and the rejection of reason, aiming to reach what cannot be explained by science.

However, sometimes science and superstition do not have to be opposing forces. People may use both in harmony in their daily lives. This can be observed in the use of fortune-telling apps to predict destiny and enhance luck, or the practice of making merit online.

Similarly, the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence in analysing astrology or advanced equipment to investigate supernatural phenomena proves that the boundaries between science and superstition can blur. This concept is reflected in the works of Thai artist Pathomkron Treethep, who shows that science, superstition and consumerism could be blended into an inseparable whole. The mysterious allure of superstition motivates people to solve puzzles through the mechanisms of science, which can lead to conspiracy theories, driven by consumerist forces. This results in the viral spread of information -- just like the rapid transmission of a virus.

Pathomkron uses this framework to create oil paintings that depict explorers lost in the wrong place and time, amidst contradictory landscapes and environments. These stories, data and news from various sources overflow in the digital world, resembling an endless sky or vast ocean that stretches into the unknown.

The exhibition is open for public viewing daily from 10am to 6pm, except on Mondays.