Rare chance to see works of Mario Avati

Art lovers are invited to embark on a journey of silent meditation and philosophical reflection during "Mario Avati: Peaceful Beauty", which is running at the lobby of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit until April 30.

This is the first time Bangkok residents can view the extraordinary work of renowned French artist Mario Avati who takes viewers into his serene and evocative artistic universe.

This exhibition unveils the late artist's mesmerising coppers, etchings, letters, drawings, books and more, showcasing his mastery of mezzotint, a technique he transformed by infusing colour and emotional depth.

His work is celebrated worldwide, especially in Japan, for its ability to transform ordinary objects into profound and dignified subjects through light, shadow, colour and form. His art explores themes of calm, nature, and introspection, creating visual poetry that invites viewers to reflect and experience beauty in its purest form.

These original works come from the private collection of ambassador Michel Bohbot, a longtime friend of Mario Avati for 45 years, who has personally curated this collection, which includes pieces entrusted to him by Avati himself.

Among the works on display, each piece reflects the deep trust Avati placed in Bohbot to preserve and showcase his extraordinary contributions to the art world.

A true tribute to the artist's legacy, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to view these intimate and deeply personal works, providing viewers with a deeper connection to Mario Avati's artistic vision and his lifelong dedication to the art of printmaking.