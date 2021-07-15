Book Festival returns to promote reading culture

After having left an impression on bookworms in 2015 and 2016, the "Bangkok Book Festival" will make a comeback with many activities starting on Friday.

photo courtesy of Bangkok Book Festival

Held under the theme "The Magic Of Paper", the third edition of the festival aims to present the wonder, magic, charm, usage and knowledge of paper, hoping to spark inspiration and awareness of the value of promoting reading culture through six activities.

They include talks, papercraft demonstrations and sales of books and merchandise which will be conducted online as well as the "Book Zoo Exhibition" and "Movie Time" at Goethe Institute and the "Safe & Sound Gallery" art exhibition at The Jam Factory Gallery.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the papercraft demonstrations and all on-site activities will be suspended until further notice.

The festival will kick off with talks covering a total of 14 topics to introduce audiences to the magical world of paper -- a fundamental material in books and print production -- and get them to know the people who work with paper such as authors, book and product designers, magazine editors, publishers, printing experts, librarians and scholars.

The talks will be held across three days from tomorrow to Sunday via online streaming on bit.ly/3hxRDuq.

For this festival, partner publishers are presenting low prices on select literature by leading authors from Portugal, Germany, Japan, Ireland, Russia and Thailand. The books are available for online purchase via shop.libraryhousebangkok.com/th and klinnangsue.co, until July 25.