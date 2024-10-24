Places to find thrills and chills for family fun this Halloween

Halloween is only a week away but the fun has already started at many shopping places in Bangkok. Here are some venues making the festivities spooky yet happy for everyone.

Central shopping centres

Thailand's Halloween Fest 2024 sees a parade of ghosts haunting Central shopping centres nationwide, with superhero Batman and his antagonists ready to add superhero vibes to the horror at CentralWorld.

( Photo courtesy of Central Pattana)

Promised to bring the ultimate fright in the neighbourhood, the "Haunted House II Halloween Edition" features terrifying Thai ghosts and a chilling atmosphere, at the Fun Planet activity area, 7th floor of Central Rama III, until Nov 3. (Entry fee is 50 baht).

Experience a mysterious atmosphere at "Scream House: Unleash The Fear", which comprises three spine-chilling zones -- the Haunted School, Creepy House and Abandoned Hospital -- on the ground floor of Central Pinklao, until Nov 4. (Entry fee is 50 baht).

Challenge your bravery during "Clue Of Death: The Haunted Hospital" where you will explore an abandoned hospital shut down due to illegal experiments conducted on patients, at the Grand Hall, ground floor of Esplanade Ratchada, until Oct 31.

Another highlight is "Villains Takeover" set to unleash the Dark Knight within you at CentralWorld, until Oct 31. Come face-to-face with Batman's infamous villains, get a chance to strike a pose with your favourite baddie, and enjoy the brain-teasing Riddle Me This game. Also, check in with Goody Bear disguised as The Joker.

Shoppers can enjoy Batman Halloween activities and look for authentic licensed merchandise at all Central shopping centres. They also have the opportunity to take photos with Batman exclusively at CentralWorld on Saturday, Central Westgate on Sunday, and Central Pinklao on Oct 31.

And for the first time in Thailand, prepare to witness the Bat-Signal, the classic Batman emblem which will light up the buildings of CentralWorld, Central Westgate and Central Rama III for seven nights starting tomorrow until Oct 31. The experience is to mark the 85th anniversary of Batman.

Visit centralpattana.co.th.

The Mall Lifestore and Emsphere

Prepare for chilling entertainment and activities at all The Mall Lifestore branches from today until Oct 31, as well as The Mall Korat and Emsphere exclusively on Saturday.

( Photo courtesy of The Mall Group)

The "Halloween Haunted Carnival" at Bangkapi branch brings a haunted amusement park filled with creepy surprises. Just brave the eerie Ferris wheel and enjoy spooky-themed food, like magical cakes from a haunted cafe starting today. Meanwhile, the "Halloween Haunted House" at Ngamwongwan branch will present a spooky abandoned house as well as VR horror games and other hair-raising activities on every floor, from tomorrow.

Then, explore a haunted snowy village filled with spooky creatures and furry friends during the "Halloween Snowy Village" at Tha Phra branch, also starting tomorrow. This is also a chance to take photos with a 3m-tall Pumpkin Snowman and witness a spooky capybara on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting from Saturday, the "Halloween Spooky Pumpkins Town" at the Bangkae branch will take everyone on a journey to the Pumpkins Town of Jack O' Lantern. Visitors can enjoy scary experiences, have photo opportunities with a giant pumpkin, and join spooky dance competitions with prizes worth over 200,000 baht up for grabs. Also, cheer for the "Halloween Spooky Cosplay Contest 2024" at the MCC Hall, 3rd floor, on Oct 31 at 5pm.

Expect more fun at The Mall Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday afternoon as it's holding a horror storytelling competition, with a chance to win cash prizes worth 10,000 baht, and the "Ghost On Stage" talent contest open to anyone from four to 25 years to vie for cash prizes worth over 27,000 baht.

Another highlight is the "Bloodlust Desire" party held under the "Forever Bound By Love, Yet Cursed By Eternal Life" theme at Sphere Hall, 5th floor of Emsphere on Saturday at 8pm. Get immersed in the "Lovelust Show" featuring the love story between Dracula and Lady Evaline and have fun with a DJ performance.

Call 02-310-1945.

Megabangna

Megabangna celebrates the spooky festival in an innovative format for the first time during "Mega Halloween: Carnival Of The Haunted Witch" which promises to immerse everyone in a world of magic, until Oct 31.

( Photo courtesy of Megabangna)

At the heart of the celebrations is an incredible 12m-high installation, serving as the centre's landmark and check-in spot throughout the Halloween season. Also on display is Kia EV5, a fully electric mid-size SUV decorated under the "Mega Halloween" theme to transport visitors to a whimsical witch's town along with other festive activities.

This year's highlight is "Blood Moon Phenomenon", a spectacular light and sound show that has transformed the main entrance into a dramatic spectacle until Oct 31. It's accompanied by impressive performances by the witches, daily at 7pm. Special on the Halloween Night, be enchanted by the witches' spellbinding show that will bring the eerie magic of the blood-moon night to life.

Members of Mega Smile Rewards who spend at least 4,000 baht at any store are entitled to play a fun game to win fabulous prizes on Saturday, Sunday and Oct 31. They can also redeem a free photo session on the witch's throne at the main entrance, captured by a professional photographer.

Exclusively for today and Oct 30, Fine.1 ST, a renowned photographer for his distinctive portraits in street and fashion style, will be on hand to do street portrait photography from 5pm to 9pm on both days.

Visit mega-bangna.com.

The Commons

Featuring the theme "Black Cat & Boos Our Goal", "Wild Spooky Rumpus" is the annual Halloween event held at both branches of The Commons -- on Saturday at Saladaeng and Sunday at Thonglor, starting from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Set to be a day of frightful fun and spooky silliness for both kids and parents, the special event will feature art and craft activities presented by Little Pea, storytelling sessions, face painting, a maze (only at Thonglor branch), and a Halloween market featuring plenty of shops.

The highlight will be the "Signature Trick-or-Treat" offering four rounds daily at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Early booking is recommended as places are limited.

There is no entry fee but additional fees may apply for specific activities.

Visit thecommonsbkk.com.

Central Chidlom

Held exclusively for the expat community in Bangkok, the "Central Halloween Night Party" is where frightful fun meets community spirit. It will present a ghoulishly time, at Lofter, 6th floor of Central Chidlom, Phloenchit Road, on Oct 31.

( Photo courtesy of Central Chidlom)

Set to be an unforgettable Halloween night filled with thrills and chills, this is a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow expats in a festive atmosphere. They are encouraged to bring family and friends to enjoy fun activities, namely the "BOO-tiful" costume contest where you can showcase your spookiest outfit for a chance to win a hauntingly awesome prize.

Also, participate in engaging games with Bangkok-Phuket return air tickets for two up for grabs. Then, dance the night away with live music and DJ spinning the latest hits with free bites and drinks.

The event will be open for registration from 6pm.

For advanced reservations, visit forms.gle/jiR1UTW8boQXX7Xa8.