New campaign aims to reduce shark fin soup consumption

Sea Of Chaos by WildAid. photos courtesy of WILDAID

In order to raise awareness regarding the significant role of sharks in the ocean and how Thai people's consumption of shark fins are disrupting the ocean ecosystems, WildAid, a non-profit organisation, recently launched a new video called Sea Of Chaos.

In Sea Of Chaos, a CEO decides to consume shark fin soup at a celebratory event, with his action causing an imbalance in the ocean leading to marine animals becoming chaotic. Two celebrities -- Maria Poonlertlarp, Miss Universe Thailand 2017 and new WildAid shark ambassador, and Nawat "Pong" Kulrattanarak, renowned actor and WildAid shark ambassador of five years -- also appear in the video.

"I used to fear sharks due to their negative image in the media. However, after I started scuba diving, I learned about the human-caused threats sharks face and that an ocean without sharks is something to be feared more since it could cause the ocean's ecosystem to collapse. Teaming up with WildAid is my opportunity to rebrand sharks and help change consumption patterns that endanger our oceans by informing the public that in today's world, sharks should be kept off the menu and off our tables," said Maria.

Maria Poonlertlarp and Nawat 'Pong' Kulrattanarak. WILDAID

WildAid's 2017 study found more than half of urban Thais have eaten shark fin soup, most often at celebratory banquets. Even more alarmingly, 61% planned to consume it in the future.

"The video Sea Of Chaos is one of WildAid's many attempts to change social norms of serving and consuming sharks and inform the public about the importance of sharks so that the choices they make do not lead to chaos in the ocean's ecosystem. The science is clear, the disappearance of sharks does major damage to ocean's health and affects the whole marine ecosystem," said Dr Petch Manopawitr, a conservation scientist and adviser to WildAid's Thailand programme.