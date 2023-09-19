Achieve flawless skin

Building on its Good Apple make-up line, KVD Beauty has launched a lightweight serum foundation that provides full coverage plus a natural finish and feel.

The longwear formula is infused with antioxidant-rich apple extract to help keep the skin looking fresh and quince leaf extract to control shine, while elastomer pigments spread seamlessly over the skin, blurring pores for a smooth complexion.

The Good Apple Serum Foundation comes in 40 shades, categorised in four families: deep, tan, medium and light.

The original foundation balm with sodium hyaluronate is best for balanced to dry skin. Standing up to sweat and humidity, the new liquid foundation caters to combination and oily skin.

While KVD stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora (Value, Truth, Beauty), the brand draws inspiration from tattoo artistry and is particularly notable for its award-winning Tattoo Liner.

Besides making vegan and cruelty-free products, KVD Beauty is committed to becoming more sustainable.

The Good Apple Serum Foundation is housed in a recyclable glass bottle with a specially designed pump to reduce foundation waste. Likewise, the compact of the foundation balm is designed without a mirror, magnet or metal so that the plastic packaging can be recycled.