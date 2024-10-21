Rising to the challenge

Abdulloh Daengdaman, a nine-year-old student at Ban Talo Star School in tambon Raman, Yala, faces challenges that many of his peers might not fully grasp. The fourth-grader's struggle is not just with studies, but also with the lingering impact of a devastating flood that swept through Thailand's southern provinces late last year.

"When the school reopened after the flood, I didn't want to go back," Abdulloh says flatly, his attempt to mask his discomfort evident despite a calm demeanour. In fact, he skipped school because he lacked a uniform. The floods, the worst the region has seen in decades, not only submerged homes and schools but also washed away countless personal belongings, including Abdulloh's uniforms.

Last December, severe rains resulted in widespread flooding that left homes submerged and infrastructure in disrepair. For Abdulloh and his family, this disaster meant losing almost everything they had. While some families managed to recover their belongings, Abdulloh's situation was more severe. Financial constraints forced his family to prioritise repairing their home over purchasing new clothes.

Tohayroh Rasihini, the director of Ban Talo Star School, says they were sympathetic to the loss Abdulloh's family experienced.

Abdulloh with his mother and younger sister.

"We weren't strict about the uniforms because we understood their situation. We also provided Abdulloh with a new uniform in the first month after the school reopened," Tohayroh explains. The school itself was affected by the floods, resulting in a one-week closure and significant destruction. Essential items such as books, TV screens and desks were damaged when the ground floor of a building was inundated.

Recognising the growing severity and frequency of climate-related disasters, the school plans to relocate all storage areas to upper floors and integrate climate education into its curriculum. "It's crucial that children learn how to handle situations like flash floods, which are increasingly impacted by climate change," Tohayroh emphasises.

Thailand is especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and children like Abdulloh are bearing the brunt of its consequences. The country ranks 50th out of 163 in Unicef's global Children's Climate Risk Index, and a 2023 study by Unicef Thailand highlighted the growing dangers posed by floods, droughts and rising temperatures.

The impact of climate change is starkly evident in Abdulloh's life. The increased frequency and severity of floods has not only disrupted his education but also illustrated the broader challenges faced by families in affected areas.

Morning assembly at Ban Talo Star School in tambon Raman, Yala province.

Unicef's #CountMeIn campaign, launched in early September, aims to address these issues by raising awareness about the challenges children face due to climate change. The campaign stresses the importance of including children in discussions and solutions related to the climate crisis, since they are directly affected and will shape the future of the planet.

Despite the challenges he's faced, Abdulloh remains hopeful for the future. He dreams of becoming a nurse, a goal that motivates him to persevere despite difficulties. His mother, Wanida Daman, 26, is fully supportive of his education and aspirations.

Wanida, who works tirelessly in a small food shop earning just 300 baht a day, is the primary breadwinner for the family. Her husband's income, derived from seasonal rubber harvesting, is unstable, further straining their finances.

Abdulloh points to the high-water line still visible after the floods last December.

"My son has been teased because we couldn't afford new uniforms right away," Wanida says, her concern evident. "I'm stressed about not being able to replace the uniforms, but I'm working hard to make sure he has what he needs." Her dedication to Abdulloh's education and future remains steadfast despite their financial constraints.

Abdulloh's story highlights the broader impact of environmental crises on vulnerable communities. Despite the challenges of his family's financial hardship, his resilience shines through. With the support of his mother and the school's efforts to address the effects of climate change, Abdulloh hopes to avoid further unnecessary absences as he pursues his dream of becoming a nurse.

Supporting initiatives that address the needs of children affected by climate-related disasters is crucial if we are to ensure that young people like Abdulloh are not left behind. As Abdulloh and his family work towards a more stable future, it is clear that addressing both immediate needs and long-term solutions is essential for fostering resilience and providing every child with the opportunity to thrive despite the challenges posed by climate change.

Unicef, both in Thailand and globally, calls on governments, businesses and decision-makers to urgently protect children from the escalating climate crisis by adapting essential services to their needs, preparing them for a climate-affected world, and prioritising them in climate funding.