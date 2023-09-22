Dual time zone

Established in 2005, Sincere Haute Horlogerie (SHH) aims to be a champion for creative timepieces by independent brands.

Over the years the luxury watch retailer has built a strong relationship with the industry's disruptors, of which 18 have been chosen to launch the new SHH Pendulum boutique on Siam Paragon's M Floor.

Operating boutiques in Thailand, Pendulum has been in the business since 1992 while Sincere Fine Watches was founded in Singapore in 1954.

Following the boom in independent watchmaking, SHH raises awareness of ingenious timepieces and serves as a platform for the creation of exclusive limited editions.

For instance, Christiaan van der Klaauw, Cvstos and Lang & Heyne have marked the opening of the boutique with an SHH Edition.

The debut selection also includes Armin Strom Mirrored Force Resonance, which unprecedently exploits the physical phenomenon of resonance; Jacob & Co Casino Tourbillon with an on-demand roulette animation; and Louis Moinet Time To Race personalised by a lucky number and a dedicated colour code.

SHH Pendulum boutique on Siam Paragon's M Floor.

Greubel Forsey describes its Tourbillon 24 Secondes Architecture as a city on the wrist while Moritz Grossmann engineered its Universalzeit to display seven time zones at a glance on a world map.

The other 10 brands are Angelus, Arnold & Son, Blancpain, Breguet, Credor, Czapek, Ferdinand Berthoud, Grönefeld, H. Moser & Cie and Laurent Ferrier.

The future will bring more brands to the SHH Pendulum boutique, which is a continuation of a new retail concept pioneered last year by Sincere Fine Watches at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The multi-brand boutique was designed to elevate the high-end retail experience while showcasing how the curated models are like pieces of art, meticulously made with the highest level of precision and craftsmanship.

The overall retail space is divided into three main areas. The first is centred by a display of watches by exclusive brands.

Jacob & Co Casino Tourbillon.

Moving to the second room towards the left, five podium capsules house a rotating selection of the rarest timepieces.

Facing these on the right wall are six spaces devoted to a selection of brands with larger collections, with each having a dedicated interactive digital panel to peruse detailed information.

The private lounge provides clients with a relaxing space to examine the models in detail while enjoying a drink from the wine bar.

Furthermore, the private lounge will also serve as a venue for intimate gatherings or press meetings with brand principals in attendance.

The exclusive events will be an implementation of SHH's mission to promote horological education and appreciation of the efforts undertaken by independent brands to advance haute horlogerie in the 21st century.

Greubel Forsey Tourbillon 24 Secondes Architecture. Greuble Forsey

Louis Moinet Time To Race Orange Papaya.