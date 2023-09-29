Blend of luxury and nature

Cartier pays tribute to Thailand by weaving its flora and fauna themes into Thai architectural and artistic heritage at its new boutique at The Emporium in Bangkok.

Located on Level M, Cartier's largest store in the country is also inspired by Sukhumvit's cityscape in which parks are embraced by skyscrapers. Based on the resulting Urban Oasis theme, the 500m² boutique also embodies the Parisian style of luxury.

Regarding fauna, the bestiary of crocodiles, zebras, giraffes, birds, and the emblematic panther are seamlessly integrated into the interior design. For instance, iconic animals appear among Thailand's indigenous flora, such as the lotus.

The interior's palette of gold, beige, and ivory provides a radiant and inviting ambience to shop for watches, jewellery, leather goods, accessories and fragrances.

A pair of magnificent columns evoke temple pillars. Cartier actually drew inspiration from the architecture of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the Grand Palace, the Temple of Dawn as well as Wat Pho or the Temple of the Reclining Buddha for the various zones.

Decorative motifs, reminiscent of the palm-leaf roofs of traditional Thai houses, stand out with glowing gold tones on the marble-and-onyx wall.

Tropical decor against a background of intricate glass marquetry underlines the Urban Oasis theme while VIP rooms are inspired by luxury villas amid Thailand's beautiful nature.