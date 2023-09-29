Guru Weekly's Buzz: Sept 29-Oct 5

Guru by Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Oktoberfest / Goji Kitchen+ Bar / Until Oct 3

Goji Kitchen + Bar, the international culinary marketplace at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating Oktoberfest with a bountiful Bavarian feast filled with traditional dishes and plenty of refreshments. Expect 15 days of delectable dinners, filled with authentic German delicacies. Running alongside this award-winning restaurant’s regular line-up of evening buffets, the feast will feature a dedicated pretzel station, traditional cold meats and cheeses, German sandwiches and brotzeit, while a selection of mouth-watering main courses will include Bavarian roasted pork knuckle, beef goulash, braised lamb shank, beef stew, roasted duck with red cabbage, roasted pork belly, pork schnitzel, potato dumplings, bread dumplings with creamy mushroom sauce, and cheese spaetzle. Seafood lovers will be able to savor poached halibut with white wine & dill sauce, and pan-fried trout with almonds, and every meal can end on a sweet note with a series of delicious desserts, such as black forest gateau, apple strudel, German cheesecake and berry compote with vanilla sauce. An unlimited brew package is available for B499++. Oktoberfest runs till Oct 3 and is priced at B1,698++ per person. Call 02-059-5999 or visit sevn.ly/x5OzvA90.

Afternoon tea / The St. Regis Bangkok / Until Nov 30

The St. Regis Bangkok and Karun Thai Tea showcase the richness of local ingredients at a themed afternoon tea experience at The St. Regis Bar, until Nov 30. The sweet delicacies in thetea set include a signature Thai tea Bavaroise; Chocolate and orange sponge cake with Thai tea leaf cream; and Toffee key lime pie with caramel Thai tea brûlée. Other dessert selections infused with Karun Thai tea include the Thai tea macaron and Green tea éclair served with Mocha cremeaux and Sugar-free Thai tea caviar. Additionally, the warm Dried fruit and nut scone is presented alongside clotted cream, apricot jam, and a Thai tea cream cheese. Complementing the sweet selection are savoury bite-sized portions of Lobster claws with tom yum and seaweed sauce, as well as Crispy tamarind vermicelli noodles with smoked duck. Karun Thai tea is also incorporated into dishes such as Tea-flavored pancake with lamb sausage and kra pow, Afternoon kiss tea jelly and Beef tartar fermented with tea powder. Adding a touch of antiquity and luxury to the experience is the Karun limited-edition afternoon tea case, featuring an old-world charm with an aged leather finish and brass accents. The tea is priced at B1,900++ per set for two persons, including tea or coffee, from 2-5pm at The St. Regis Bar and The Drawing Room. Call 02-207-7777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com or visit stregisbangkokdining.com or bit.ly/theStRegisBarAndDrawingRoom.

Chocolatier's affair / Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok x Kad Kokoa / Until Nov 23

Executive pastry chef Franck Istel collaborates with the renowned Thai chocolatier Kad Kokoa, featuring an award-winning chocolate afternoon tea gastronomic symphony at 1897 Lounge of the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. Explore the world of ‘Kad Kokoa's’ flavourful and sustainable cocoa beans from Chiang Mai, Chantaburi, Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces in Thailand in chocolate creations that encapsulate the vibrant floral notes and tropical fruity nuances, setting Thai cacao apart as an embodiment of true excellence. The "Chocolatier's Affair” Afternoon Tea, showcases 14 flavourful delicacies that will appeal to all sweet and savoury chocolate lovers. This special-edition afternoon tea is served with three-flavoured scones featuring classic vanilla, rich 70% Chumphon chocolate, and fragrant almonds, accompanied by velvety clotted cream, strawberry-vanilla jam, and a luscious chocolate spread – the perfect finish to a delightful teatime. Enhance your palate even further with the sweet delight of cocoa, featured in a masterpiece tartlet crafted from the finest AVPA Paris Bronze 2023 award-winning 70% Chiang Mai dark chocolate, raspberry and crowned with roasted cocoa nibs; a cone of milk chocolate with Prachuat cream set atop an almond cake; a reinterpretation of “tiramisu" brewed as cocoa tea encased in a chocolate cup; a delicate chocolate choux filled with pistachio praline and white chocolate cream; and a soft chocolate delight infused with 70% Chantaburi ganache and a touch of hazelnut Chantilly. This special edition comes with a luscious 70% Chumphon chocolate mousse delicately encased in a cacao bean set on the side. Guests can choose to pair with a signature hot chocolate at B280++ per pot. The tea is served daily from 2-5pm and is priced at B1,390++ per set and paired with a choice of Ronnefeldt tea or coffee. Each is inclusive of a special gift of a 20-sachet box set of cocoa tea infused with chrysanthemum to enjoy at home. Call 02-162-9000, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com or visit kempinski.com/en/siam-hotel/restaurants-bars/1897-lounge/chocolatier-s-affair-afternoon-tea.

Fromage fantasy / Scarlett Bangkok / Until Oct 30

Scarlett presents an elegant and indulgent menu with some of France’s finest fromages. From starters to dessert, experience seven different cheeses, each highlighted in a dish that best brings out their unique notes and textures, starting from B390++ per dish. In addition, gourmands can enjoy this menu with a dedicated wine pairing. Bridging the line between freshness and delightful funk, the unique Bleu de Cire brings its incredibly creamy texture to a fresh, perfectly balanced salad composed of endive, radicchio, fresh pear and hazelnuts. The Summer Beaufort can be best enjoyed with a cloud of mousse, autumn vegetables and a bouquet of herbs, presented on a delicate filo puff pastry. From the Loire Valley, the Crottin de Chavignol is a goat’s cheese bursting with bold, full flavour curated into the form of crosmesquis, an iteration of French croquette that gets served alongside a refreshing purple artichoke salad and aromatic rosemary cream. Camembert is prepared au four and Reblochon stars in a decadent tartiflette. Bite into the Wagyu picanha with Claousou and end the dinner on a sweet and savoury note with Fresh Goat’s Cheese for dessert, lightened with sweet Chantilly, pavlova, and vibrant red berries. Call 096-860-7990 or Line bitly.ws/zaVd.

Chocolate journey / Capella Bangkok

Intense, indulgent and exquisite, chocolate has captured the hearts – and taste buds – of chocoholics the world over. At its sun-dappled Tea Lounge along the Chao Phraya River, Capella Bangkok celebrates the rich diversity of this beloved treat with a new Signature Afternoon Tea that incorporates the exquisite flavours of cacao from growers and producers as close as Chiang Mai to as far as the Dominican Republic. The hotel’s Signature High Tea: The Chocolate Journey blends innovative culinary creations with an exquisite range of fine tea blends by Mariage Frères. Each culinary journey commences with the Tea Lounge’s signature Tea & Herb Trolley, from which guests can pick their favourite Mariage Frères blend. Highlights include the tea house’s premium Paris-Bangkok, an exceptionally well-crafted black tea exclusively available at Capella Bangkok. The journey continues with four fine savouries, followed by freshly baked scones and a dessert trolley. The tea is priced at B3,200++ for two persons, while the Capella Signature High Tea and Champagne is available for an additional B1,000++ per person, and is served from noon to 6pm. Call 02-098-3888, 06-5998-4675, email tealounge.bangkok@capellahotels.com or visit gifts.capellahotels.com/bangkok/capella-signature-high-tea-030034.

Gastronomy symphony / Signature Bangkok / Oct 5-8

From Oct 5-8, chefs from across the world will cook up an intimate and decadent evening for diners at the Michelin-starred Signature Bangkok. The line-up includes chef Thierry Drapeau, of Signature Bangkok, Singapore’s chef Bruno Menard, Michelin-starred Anan Saigon’s chef Peter Franklin, chef Charles Coulombeau of the Michelin-starred La Maison in France, Joaquin Soriano, ambassador of Chocolaterie de L’Opera, and Les Freres Marchand, French cheesemakers. While dinners on Oct 5-6 are full, there are seats available for Oct 7. The dinner, from 6-10pm, features eight courses with a wine pairing (B9,000++). On Oct 8, there will be a special cheese and wine night from 6-10pm priced at B4,500++. Book via signaturebangkok.com/the-maestro.

Grill and chill / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Oct 6 and every Friday, Saturday

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok launches the "Grill & Chill: Movie Night Edition," an alfresco dining experience that integrates the magic of movies with a delectable BBQ buffet priced at B990 nett per person. Starting on Oct 6, every Friday and Saturday from 6-10pm, sprawl on a deckchair at the Deck, which overlooks the city skyline, while enjoying a buffet and movie. From charcoal grill surf such as river prawns, New Zealand mussels and squid to turf options like beef, pork, and chicken skewers, the BBQ Buffet has something for every palate. Guests can also enjoy delectable Thai and international snacks including Spicy roast chicken wings with Jalapeño-garlic mayo, Mini beef tacos, numerous Thai dishes, a salad bar and soup stations. Finish the mouthwatering dinner with a choice of sweet tooth at the dessert station, which features an assortment of ice cream, pie and cake. Call 02-079-7555 or email fbreservation.vsuk@avanihotels.com.

TRAVEL

Girls only / InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

Surrounded by lush tropical abundance, the serenity of InterContinental Khao Yai Resort lends itself naturally to mindfulness and well-being. Add a getaway with your girlfriends and it is the perfect recipe for a rejuvenating experience. A three-hour drive from Bangkok, the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort is a slice of paradise nestled within lush flora and fauna, as well as five tranquil lakes teeming with koi and graceful swans. Indulge in poolside bliss with your friends and a glass of bubbly. Chat the afternoon away or simply savour the silence, then head to the heritage railcar Tea Carriage for a quintessential English Afternoon Tea by the lake. Enjoy a moment of peace at Back On Track: Spa with a signature aromatherapy treatment. The "Herstory Makers" package includes an overnight stay in a Two-Bedroom Heritage Railcar Pool Villa, a bottle of Champagne upon arrival, a 60-minute signature spa treatment at Back On Track: Spa, leisurely afternoon tea at the Tea Carriage and two-way private transfers from Bangkok. Call 044-082-039, email intercontinental.khaoyai@ihg.com or reservations.khaoyai@ihg.com.

3rd Anniversary Celebration / Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort / Oct 1-31

Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is hosting a month-long F&B promotions to mark its third anniversary. Starting from Oct 1, the International Seafood Sunday Brunch at Chao Leh Kitchen from noon-3pm comes at a price of B1,999++ per person but with only B3++ more you'll get the free-flow beverage too. You can expect succulent seafood — including one Canadian lobster per person — fresh seafood on ice, tenderloin steak, foie gras, local favourites, pan-Asian flavours, crisp salads and much more. Book at bit.ly/3AnniversarySundayBrunch. Then on Oct 4 and 7 from 6-10pm, guests are invited to join the International Dinner Buffet with an exclusive “Come 4, Pay 3” promotion. With an endless selection of global delicacies and live stations, including freshly-made pasta, prime meats, seafood, sweet treats and more, this feast is priced at B999++ per person, including soft drinks. But four people will pay B2,997++ (down from B3,996++). Book your seat on Oct 4 at bit.ly/3AnniversaryInterbuffetWednesday and Oct 7 at bit.ly/3AnniversaryInterbuffetSaturday. Moreover, stop by Sears & Co. Bar & Grill, any day throughout Oct from noon to 3pm to enjoy Happy Hour. Order one drink and get your second for just B3++ more.

1st Anniversary Celebration / Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort

Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is celebrating its first anniversary with a three-night package with excurisons to natural and cultural attractions. Book a minimum of three nights with the All-Inclusive Package, at a starting price from 5,704,000 VND++ per night (approx B8,500) to enjoy daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, round-trip airport transfer, a 60-minute spa treatment and complimentary excursions to explore the island. The second option is to choose the Vin Wonders - Vin Safari Package at a starting price from 3,640,000 VND++ per night (approx B5,400) for daily breakfast, a fun-filled holiday with unlimited entry to Phu Quoc’s theme park and wildlife sanctuary, early check-in from 10am or late check-out till 4pm (subject to availability). Indulge in luxury at the Sheraton Spa and enjoy two treatments for the price of one during the Early Bird Hours. To make a reservation, visit marriott.com/pqcsr.

JOIN

Online health auction / Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok x Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Until Oct 17

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok have launched the "BE HealthOnline Auction" as part of Kempinski CSR programme. The auction aims to fund financial support to the Autistic Thai Foundation. The auction will be conducted via Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok's Facebook channel, auctions.kempinskibangkok.com. The bidding has begun and will be available until Oct 17. Bidders are invited to place their bid for Kempinski destinations who areparticipating by offering their exclusive suites as exciting rewards. Bids start at B9,999 nett. Participating hotels are: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Thailand; Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Thailand; The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Indonesia; The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore; Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Germany; Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski München, Germany; Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz, Switzerland; Kempinski Palace Engelberg Titlis - Swiss Alps, Switzerland; Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea, Jordan; Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea, Jordan; Kempinski Nile Hotel Cairo, Egypt; Villa Rosa Kempinski, Kenya & Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara, Kenya; and Kempinski Hotel Cancún, Mexico. Call 02-095-9999, extn public relations and protocol department.

Mega Vacations' Calling / Megabanga / Oct 1-31

Megabanga organises the Mega Vacations' Calling campaign in time for the high season for year-end travelling. Shop for items in preparation for your upcoming trips and enjoy perks. For every B10,000 or more you spent per receipet, get a B200 voucher. For every B25,000 or more your spent per receipt, get a free camping chair worth B1,590. Mega Smile Rewards members can redeem their points for a free coffee at 10 participating shops such as Alto Coffee Roasters, Gaga, Ikea, Roots and Tim Hortons.

Thailand Coffee Hub 2023 / CentralWorld / Oct 4-10

Central Pattana will host the second edition of "Thailand Coffee Hub" at CentralWorld from Oct 4-10. Central Pattana joins forces with the Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand (SCATH) to bring about one of the biggest coffee fests in Thailand under the concept of "Coffee Meets Happy". Besides 200 well-known Thai and international brands of specialty coffee and coffee-making items perfect for home brewing to browse through, visitors can also enjoy free daily tasting of specialty coffee such as Arabica from SCATH and fine Robusta from award-winning coffee farmers. Last but not least, get inspired and educated by 25 popular coffee experts.

Urban Mess / Mesa 312 / Until Oct 1

In this solo exhibition, Wuthipol "Tum" Ujathammarat showcases abstract photographs from his impromptu wanderings in Bangkok, where beauty lies within its mess. The strong and dramatic palette he came across would last longer in the blazing sun, typically intense in Thailand, than any subtle exterior colours. Precisely framed with a vividly expressive graphical composition, the surrealness of these urban colours reveals a peculiar artistic radiance; cluttering Bangkok with a dazzling tonal disorder, a mess, a beautiful urban mess. Mesa 312 is on Song Wat Road. Free admission.

Taylor Swift: The Era Tours / SF Cinema / From Oct 13

Thai Swifties may not get to see Taylor Swift perform live (unless they fly to Singapore) but they can still be a part of the global phenomenon tour via SF Cinema's big screens. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to 53 branches of SF Cinema on Oct 13 and includes special cinemas such as Zigma Cinestadium presented by C, The Bed Cinema by Omazz, First Class Cinema and Happiness Cinema. You may want to consider buying a nice seat since the concert film lasts almost three hours. Tickets are available via SF Cinema app and box offices, starting from B500. Each ticket comes with a mini poster. Moreover, at least 40 Swifties can group up to have an entire theatre to themselves to enjoy a private viewing party together.

No Boundaries / West Eden Gallery / Until Oct 22

“No Boundaries” features photographers from Thailand and Switzerland, showcasing the multifaceted aspects of conceptual photography as expressed through the work of highly acclaimed artists. The exhibition delves into the innermost recesses of the artists’ minds, unveiling their hidden life experiences. Within the depths of their subconscious minds lies a wealth of emotions, memories, and dreams that serve as the wellspring for their creative endeavours, resulting in captivating storytelling images that transcend conventional boundaries. Artists include Sirima Chaipreechawit, Jojakim Cortis, Adrian Sonderegger, Tul Hiranyalawan, Sophirat Muangkum, Akkara Naktamna, Pittaya Nontapaoraya, Tom Potisit, Charit Pusiri, Ornin Ruangwattanasuk, Naraphat Sakarthornsap, Chulawit Santipong, Kanok Suriyasat and Dow Wasiksiri. Email chanipa@westedenbkk.com, contact@westedenbkk.com or Line: @westedenbkk.

STUFF

H&M Men's Autumn/Winter 2023 / H&M

The new autumn/winter fashion for men introduces an array of sophisticated wool coats, sleek leather jackets and luxe knitwear. In time for you to wear when it's slightly above 20c in Bangkok. The overall vibe is minimalistic and precise, building on timeless, transitional garments styled in this season’s tonal layers. Silhouettes are relaxed with a dapper touch of sharpness, making pieces both comfortable and confidence-boosting. With a subdued colour palette made up by earthy neutrals — including off white, grey, black, beige, and brown — attention is drawn to the subtle shifts in hues and tactility of textures. Now available in store and on th.hm.com.

Uniqlo CentralWorld New Look / Uniqlo

The Uniqlo store on the third floor of CentralWorld, the biggest one in Thailand, has finished its renovation — after a six-mont makeover — and emerged with a new look and products. The renovation started in April and now the store covers 3,370m² with full line-ups of products and new services. The new additions include Re.Uniqlo Studio, Self Check out, Gift Cards and collaboraitons with Thai artists such as Shared Toy, Yoon Phannapast, BHBH and Jarb. Until Oct 1, there'll be a special event at Central Court on the first floor where you can enjoy photo-ops and check out Unqilo app booth for a chance to win a bag. Until this weekend, as a thank you, customers will receive two types of gift sets either a dorayaki with bottled water at 38 branches and a fan with bottled water at the other 25 branches.