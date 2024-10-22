Aussie Aphrodite brings 'Tension Tour' to Bangkok next March

Kylie Minogue will make your heart go 'padam padam' with her highly-anticipated return to Bangkok since her Aphrodite tour in 2011.

The 14-year wait will soon be over when Kylie Minogue takes the stage of Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon on March 10, 2025.

Minogue announced her highly anticipated 'Tension Tour' for next year. It will see her perform in cities across the globe and is set to be her biggest tour since 2011. Kicking off in her home country, Australia, on Feb 15, her sixteenth headlining concert tour will then head into Asia in March and reach the UK in May.

The multihyphenate 'Princess Of Pop' began her music career in the late 1980s and so far has released 17 studio albums, with 'Tension II' being her latest release on Oct 18. Her list of accolades, world records and nominations merits its own Wikipedia page with 'Padam Padam' winning Best Pop Dance Recording at the Grammys last year.

13 tracks on 'Tension II' see Minogue delve further into the electronic space. Packed full of dance floor anthems, the record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit 'Edge of Saturday Night' with The Blessed Madonna as well as her recent collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

Kylie said, “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”Mastercard cardholders have special access to pre-sale tickets for the Bangkok show from 10am on Thursday, Oct 31 until 10am on Saturday, Nov 2 (local times). Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Live Nation Tero members can secure tickets during the Live Nation Tero pre-sale from noon to 10pm on Nov 2. Sign up for free at Live Nation Tero's website. General tickets go on sale at 10am on Nov 3 via Thai Ticket Major's website.