Old places, new menus

Bored of eating and drinking the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Igniv Bangkok

Igniv Bangkok introduces its autumn menu inspired by head chef David Hartwig’s memories of the season’s celebrations in New York and Europe.

The “Art Of Sharing” is presented in 20 handcrafted dishes available until the end of November. The menu promises a journey with archetypical autumn produce, such as aubergines, pumpkins, carrots, and other root vegetables, as well as other staples, including deer, pork cheeks, foie gras, apple, Gruyere cheese, langoustine, caviar, hazelnuts and more. “Each dish is personal to me, in which I think about ingredients I like to eat and draw inspiration from my memories, including my workplace, my favourite food I ate and cooked, and locally available seasonal produce. I also take a few more points into consideration: the uniqueness of the menu and if it suits well with the Igniv identity. This is then expressed through unique dishes and refined through discussions with my team,” says chef Hartwig.

The menu is priced at B4,900++ per person, or Carte Blanche menu, including surprise dishes at B7,900++ per person. Call 02-207-7822, email igniv.bangkok@stregishotels.com or visit ignivbangkok.com or bit.ly/IGNIVBangkokReservationAP.

Vesper Bangkok

The “People Of Vesper Vol. 2” menu is a continued tribute to guests who have frequented the bar over the years. Now in its second edition, it is British bar manager Tom Hearn’s first official menu since taking the helm at Vesper earlier this year.

Hearn has created 16 signature drinks with the unique characteristics and various taste profiles of frequent guests. Some of the highlights include, Bamboozled, a champagne cocktail using Widges Gin, fig leaf, strawberry, pink peppercorn, white chocolate and Chandon Brut; Carrot Crew, a tiki-style cocktail made with Plantation Dark Rum, amontillado sherry, carrot, lemon, mascarpone, macademia and pumpkin spice; and Café Rouge, a coffee cocktail with Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky, popcorn, espresso, cocchi rosa vermouth, coffee blossom, and topped with black sesame foam.

The Vesper cocktail or the classic Vesper martini is made ore special with a Dirty Vesper (Tanqueray Gin / Ketel One Vodka / olive oil / caper brine / fish sauce); and Vesper of the Month – a twist on the classic Vesper, rotating every month with “Eucalyptus" Vesper as the first of the series.

Bar snacks include Jamon Iberico croquetas served with garlic mayo sauce and Spanish tortilla. Call 02-35-2777, email bar.foodiecollection@gmail.com or visit vesperbar.co.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

The Michelin-starred restaurant at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has launched the "Winter Journey" menu, available until March 31, 2024.

The heart of the menu is designed to reflect the "Sense Of Thailand", highlighting the unique touches of Thai ingredients, including spices, herbs, seasonings and fragrances. Inspired by the "winter season" or cool season in the country, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin's executive chef Henrik Yde-Andersen and senior head chef Chayawee "Berm" Suthcharitchan join hands to develop menus using the finest winter-time ingredients in each dish. The ‘Winter Journey’ menu embraces 16 invigorating courses, beginning with Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s famous eight "street food" canapés to delight guests upon arrival at the lounge. It includes the all-time favourite Soy meringue with wasabi yoghurt; a Moon food edible bag with puffed rice-flavoured tom yum; Pad krapow stir-fried basil with squid; Crispy chicken skin with ice cream satay; Yellow curry crab ice cream cornetto; and more, which have been incorporated into his street food bites.

The journey continues at the dining table, with the signature "Five spice duck consommé" served with two homemade duck condiments, including duck sausages and larb. The menu was inspired by mulled wine traditionally made from European Christmas spices during the festive season. A refreshing salad of Hokkaido scallop with green capsicum; Tom Kha morel mushroom stuffed, tagliatelle mushroom jelly and fresh black truffle; Ravioli Canadian lobster with tom yum lobster bisque, with a creamy and savoury taste, follow. The main course is Massaman grilled veal striploin and sweetbread with the earthy allure of sunchoke chips, pickled onions and onion chips served with aromatic jasmine rice from Yasothon province. The journey concludes with classic European desserts and a touch of Thai. To complement the meal, there are a selection of beverage pairings, including wine pairings, Thai-inspired craft cocktails, or locally-brewed beers.

This "Winter Journey" at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is available for lunch, eight-courses priced at B2,900++ and 10-courses at B3,500++. Dinner is a 16-course journey at B4,300++. Additional wine pairings include an eight-course journey (four glasses) for B2,200++; 10-course journey (six glasses) for B3,300++; and 16-course journey (seven

glasses) for B3,600++. Call 02-162-9000, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com or visit kempinski.com/en/siam-hotel/restaurants-bars/sra-bua-by-kiin-kiin/sra-bua-by-kiin-kiinwinter-journey-content.