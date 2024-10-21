Comedy star Dr Jason Leong to play Westin Grande Sukhumvit

Get ready for a night of laughter as renowned Malaysian comedian Dr Jason Leong takes the stage in Bangkok for the very first time. Presented by The Comedy Club Bangkok, Leong will be performing his latest show Why Are You Like This? at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit on Nov 16. Known for his razor-sharp wit and side-splitting humour, Leong is set to bring the house down with his freshest material, following the success of his sold-out Brain Drain World Tour in 2023.

Jason Leong has quickly risen to global stardom, becoming one of Southeast Asia's most groundbreaking comedians. With two critically acclaimed Netflix specials, Hashtag Blessed (2020) and Ride With Caution (2023), Leong is no stranger to comedy fans around the world. In 2022, he made history as the first Southeast Asian comic to perform at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs festival. His unique brand of humour also landed him appearances on Comedy Central in 2018 and 2019, solidifying his place as a leading voice in the comedy scene.

This upcoming Bangkok show will showcase new jokes and personal anecdotes, as Leong takes a humorous deep dive into his own personality, leaving the audience to wonder, "Why is he like this?". Known for his relatable yet hilarious takes on everyday life, Leong promises to deliver a performance filled with laughter, wit and plenty of surprises.

Leong's path to comedic stardom began in a most unusual place -- the world of medicine. A former doctor at Selayang Hospital, he balanced his medical career with stand-up before taking the plunge into full-time comedy in 2014. His big break came when he won the 7th International Hong Kong Comedy Competition in 2013, setting him on a course to become one of Asia's most celebrated comedians.