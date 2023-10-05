Frozen fever hits Iconsiam

Iconsiam marks its fifth anniversary with a collaboration with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, unveiling a 10m-tall Olaf which will be stationed at River Park, from today until Nov 30.

The 10m-tall Olaf at River Park, Iconsiam. (Photo courtesy of Iconsiam)

The arrival of the adorable snowman from the famous Frozen animation film invites Thais to the "World Of Frozen", the world's first and largest Frozen-themed land which will have a grand opening at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on Nov 20.

Thailand is the first stop in the global tour of a big and fun representation of Olaf and his invitation for everyone around the world to the cinematic and living land of Arendelle where a whole world is waiting to be explored -- from a magical boat journey to Elsa's Ice Palace high up on North Mountain to a fun adventure on a sleigh through Arendelle Forest, and encounters with favourite Frozen friends.

As an ambassador of Arendelle, the adventurous Olaf will be resting on a triangle pillow adorned with exclusive Frozen-themed patterns, specially designed for Iconsiam to feature the essence of Thailand.

To celebrate the launch of the "World Of Frozen" in Hong Kong, Iconsiam also offers a special promotion campaign with giveaway prizes worth over 1.5 million baht for VIZ members who use Onesiam SuperApp from today to Oct 31.

For every 30,000 baht spent at the shopping mall, they will receive a one-day ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland. Those who spend 500,000 baht or more will be granted a Hong Kong Disneyland tour package for four people. It includes a two-night accommodation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, along with a two-day Hong Kong Disneyland ticket from Nov 16-17 and an exclusive preview ticket to "World Of Frozen" on Nov 17.

To mark the debut of the gigantic Olaf in Bangkok, an official event called "Celebrate Like Never Before" will take place tomorrow at 4pm. Anna and Elsa, the beloved Frozen friends, will make a surprise appearance at the event, along with the renowned Thai artist Achiraya "Ally" Nitibhon.