Thai art goes under the hammer

More than 130 artworks by prominent artists will be exhibited during "Museum Mania" at the RCB Galleria, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, from Thursday before they go under the hammer on Oct 22.

Triton And Nereid (1921) by Carlo Rigoli. photos courtesy of Art Auction Center

A collaboration between the Art Auction Center and RSF Art Clinic (Restaurateurs Sans Frontières Art Clinic), this is a good opportunity for art aficionados and collectors to delve into the world of exceptional artworks and the history of modern Thai art.

Set in the atmosphere of an ideal museum, the exhibition aims to showcase museum-level valuable works that have played a significant role in the Thai art world throughout different eras.

Weaving together the stories of two centuries of modern Thai art history, the exhibition will be divided into five eras, starting from the foundations of civilised Siam during the reign of King Rama V to the present day where Thai art has evolved through diversity, globalisation and the digital age.

Many of the outstanding artworks were created by such big names as Galileo Kini, Carlo Rigoli, Silpa Bhirasri (Corrado Feroci), Raden Basuki Abdullah, Chang Sae-tang, Pratuang Emjaroen, Khien Yimsiri, Angkarn Kallayanapong, Thawan Duchanee, Chakraband Posayakrit, Itthiphon Tangchalok, Preecha Thaothong, Sakwut Wisesmanee and Kitti Narod.

The lots also include signature pieces by comedian Udom Taephanich and new-generation artists -- Alex Face (Patcharaphol Tangruen) and Molly (Nisa Srikhamdee).

These artworks not only possess aesthetic value but also offer broader insights into the value of art.

The public preview will run daily from 11am to 8pm and everyone can participate in the auction which will take place at RCB Artery, 1st floor on Oct 22 at 2pm.

Kinnara's Incantation by Angkarn Kallayanapong. Art Auction Center