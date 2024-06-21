Your horoscope for June 21-27

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Beware of passive-aggressive colleagues. It's easier to deal with someone whose intentions are clear. You may have to work longer hours. Business owners may have to deal with uncertainties that are beyond their control.

(₿) You can easily pay for all your necessities. What you buy online may arrive damaged. Beware of Ponzi schemes in new disguises. Be more mindful of your money and belongings while travelling abroad and you shouldn't rely on your friends to do that for you.

(♥) Your relationship starts to get lukewarm but you two remain committed. Find a remedy to revive your love quickly. If you're already drifting away from your partner, you may find someone new whom you think is more suitable.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but they play hard to get. You're not sure if they like you back or like the attention you're giving them.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) A sudden change of plans makes your work harder than it has to be. You may have to work longer hours but your supervisor will motivate and inspire you to help you get through this tough phase. Business owners, someone may try to steal your secret to success.

(₿) You may have to pay a pretty penny to have something fixed. It could be your home, car or big appliance. If you're handed a big contract, it may be best to ask a lawyer to go over it before you put your name on it.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster. You two are joined at the hip one day but can't stand to be in the same room the next day. You may catch your partner lying but decide not to confront them about it. For now.

(⚤) Someone may feign romantic interest in order to use you. If you have a FWB, they catch feelings and want a relationship. However, you don't think that's a good idea or, at least, you two aren't there yet.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Use facts and feelings to make decisions and you won't regret anything You keep up to date with the latest trends and know-how in your industry. You know what tools to use to speed up your progress. You deliver what you promised and colleagues respect you for it.

(₿) Wishes come true for those who are seeking scholarships or research grants. If you plan a night out, don't go all out on accessories. Keep your favourite bag or necklace for a gala. The less stuff you have on, the less worry.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication and understand each other more. They take turns being the attentive listener and don't make everything about themselves. Same-sex couples may decide to come out to their parents.

(⚤) You put more time and effort into your work or self-improvement. You're in no rush to be in a relationship but next week you may meet an admirer or two. S/he is likely to be a friend or your friend.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may be asked to perform tasks that aren't included in your job description. You may feel that's unfair but you can also look at it as an opportunity to awaken other skills that are hidden inside you. You may see yourself as very good at one thing but you're capable of much more.

(₿) You make enough money to pay for your necessities and reward yourself with a few nice things. Don't be a guarantor for someone as you may be held accountable later. Scammers preventing to be govt officials may call you or your elders.

(♥) Think twice before you say something to your partner when they're agitated. If you're funny and your partner loves that about you, don't make light of things all the time as they want to know that you can empathise when they need you to.

(⚤) If you plan to ask someone out on a date, brace yourself for a likely rejection. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex makes it clear that you two will never ever become an item again.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You remain highly motivated, proactive and productive next week. Conflicts between colleagues may be opportunities to cooperate and make peace. You may receive recognition or reward from your supervisor as you perform better. If you lead a team, you can inspire the juniors to do better by being a good example.

(₿) The more money you make the more you spend. You may end up poorer as you try to improve various aspects of your life. It's true that yolo but it's also true that the average life expectancy is getting longer and you should save more for retirement.

(♥) You feel under-appreciated by your partner and luckily they try to please you with gifts and surprises. You'll feel loved again. Same-sex or cross-cultural couples may face legal issues but they can be rectified.

(⚤) You attract the attention of several admirers online and IRL. However, none make your heart flutter so you keep looking. If you knowingly are seeing someone who's already taken, a rude wake-up call awaits.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your supervisor may give you the power to make more decisions. Your opinions are more valued at work. However, be ready to deal with a peanut gallery. Difficulties may turn out to be opportunities to motivate yourself and grow. What doesn't kill you... you know the rest.

(₿) Compensation, refund or reimbursement will arrive next week. Whether you're trying to sell your own assets or someone else's, you should be able to close the deal soon. Beware of fake news that may cause you to make a wrong investment decision.

(♥) Spouses discuss domestic issues such as house chores, parenting styles or wealth management and they will arrive at a happy medium. Unmarried couples may be nudged by their parents to get married.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but quickly find out that they already have several admirers. Someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect and you already know what to do with them.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You're well capable of completing tasks by yourself but working as a group always brings you grief. A few colleagues may not pull their weight and expect the competent majority to carry the assignment. Brace yourself for meetings that could have been emails.

(₿) A small windfall is on the cards. You pay all necessary bills and still have money to blow on a few luxuries. Be mindful of your belongings while travelling abroad even if you're in a country that is known to be friendly and safe.

(♥) Mismatched expectations, jealousy or distrust could occur. Think twice before you say something. Don't joke about your partner's sore spots. Spouses, don't ever fight in front of your kid(s).

(⚤) Your friend may flirt with you, making things awkward. You try to entertain the thought of them as a potential lover but you don't think it's possible. Let them down gently.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You have a full plate and then some. However, you don't buckle with the heavy workload. You tackle tasks one at a time and meet all deadlines without panic attacks. An opportunity to get a position with higher pay may come unexpectedly.

(₿) You reward yourself with a few nice things (one is never enough, let's be honest) or activities that leave you with lasting memories. You may secure a new income source. Your portfolio generates sizeable returns.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication and try to understand each other more. They may agree on a few rules to improve their relationship such as no phones during dinner. Gay couples may come out to their parents now that Thailand will soon legally recognise same-sex marriages.

(⚤) A new admirer is likely to be younger and s/he isn't good at hiding their feelings. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may get to meet them in the flesh soon.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you can be left to your own devices and get everything done on time. You communicate well with everyone you work with. You have no problems meeting deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. If you're a team leader, be honest but polite when you give feedback to juniors.

(₿) Shop with your friends and you may spend more than you expected. Don't try to impress them by buying things you don't need. Real friends don't need you to impress them with what you buy.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They're each other's sources of support and safe spaces. Unmarried couples discuss whether they should live together before they get married or just get married.

(⚤) You may experience love at first sight/swipe with a heartstopper. You may hit it off with them, too. If you've been seeing someone casually, you two may realise that what you two have could become a real deal and go Facebook official.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for intense competition and difficult situations. You may feel the pressure from your supervisor and client to deliver nothing less than stellar. You may have to work longer hours and deal with lazy colleagues. Job seekers may be offered a high-paying position that comes with high pressure.

(₿) An older friend may bring you good fortune. Investors collect higher-than-expected returns. You're getting better at building your wealth and safeguarding yourself from uncertainties of the world's economy. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) You may feel like you're unheard and under-appreciated in your relationship. If you don't get along with someone from your partner's family, your partner may not take your side. Blood is thicker than water, after all.

(⚤) You pay more attention to your work, family, friends and self-development. You wish to be happy with yourself and you're on the right path to self-love. If you have a FWB, they may ghost you and you realise you may have feelings for them.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Colleagues find you to be trustworthy and highly competent. They are also ready to rally behind you if you need them to. You become more creative, intuitive and proactive next week. You may accomplish more than you set out to do. You succeed more with the same amount of time and effort that you put in.

(₿) You buy something off your wish list and regret nothing. What others consider a useless purchase may be something that can fulfil you emotionally or even your inner child. A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation. A precious item you lost will be found.

(♥) Spouses split their bills and house chores more fairly. Please note that we didn't use "evenly". It's easier for couples, who are both earners to maintain mutual respect for one another. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) If you decide to ask someone out on a date, the answer is likely to be a yes. You may meet someone interesting through work-related activities and they seem eager to get to know you, too.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your workload may become heavier than usual. However, you remain highly proactive and productive. You power through all tasks without procrastination. Very uncharacteristic of Piscean. You realise how powerful you can be when you focus fully on what you do.

(₿) You may be offered a freelance job or secure a side hustle. Your friends and associates may bring you good news. You stick to your spending and saving plans. If you have debts, you may pay off the biggest one. The rest will feel much easier. Congrats!

(♥) Couples don't get to spend much downtime together. Your parents or sibling may need more help and time. You may tell your partner a white lie because you don't want them to feel worried for you.

(⚤) You meet someone you really like but it seems s/he isn't romantically interested. You can keep trying to get their attention but this may be unrequited love.