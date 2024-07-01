Nama buffet opens in Centara Grand
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Nama buffet opens in Centara Grand

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 1 Jul 2024 at 04:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Nama buffet opens in Centara Grand
"NAMA Japanese & Seafood Buffet"

Suthikiati Chirathivat, chairman of Centara Hotels & Resorts, seventh left, Michael Henssler, chief operating officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, third right, Nath Vongphanich, president of Central Restaurants Group, fifth left, and management joined to congratulate Chanawee Homtoey, sixth left, and Supanus Sacharattanakul, eighth left, CEOs of The Food Selection Group, at the opening ceremony of Nama Japanese and Seafood Buffet restaurant, the newest premium buffet in town.

Nama offers popular dishes from Japan and fresh seafood presented in an omakase and fine dining style.

Located on the 24th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the restaurant aims to transform ordinary meals into extraordinary dining experiences, allowing guests to indulge in exquisite flavours amidst a luxurious cityscape view.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Sanam Luang to be converted into entertainment venue

Sanam Luang to be converted into entertainment venue

Life
A dystopian realm presents real-world issues

A dystopian realm presents real-world issues

Life
Seven Samurai: Masterless warriors in a cinematic masterpiece

Seven Samurai: Masterless warriors in a cinematic masterpiece

Life
Food meets art at 'The World In One Bite 2024'

Food meets art at 'The World In One Bite 2024'

Life
Growing soft power

Growing soft power

Life

TRENDING