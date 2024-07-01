Nama buffet opens in Centara Grand

Suthikiati Chirathivat, chairman of Centara Hotels & Resorts, seventh left, Michael Henssler, chief operating officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, third right, Nath Vongphanich, president of Central Restaurants Group, fifth left, and management joined to congratulate Chanawee Homtoey, sixth left, and Supanus Sacharattanakul, eighth left, CEOs of The Food Selection Group, at the opening ceremony of Nama Japanese and Seafood Buffet restaurant, the newest premium buffet in town.

Nama offers popular dishes from Japan and fresh seafood presented in an omakase and fine dining style.

Located on the 24th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the restaurant aims to transform ordinary meals into extraordinary dining experiences, allowing guests to indulge in exquisite flavours amidst a luxurious cityscape view.