Money expo to be held at Central Hatyai

A comprehensive range of investment and financial services will be brought to the South during "Money Expo 2024 Hatyai" which will take place at the Promotion Area, 1st floor, and Hatyai Hall, 5th floor, of Central Festival Hatyai, Songkhla, daily from 10am to 8pm, from Friday to Sunday.

Held under the "Digital Financial For All" concept by Money & Banking magazine, the event will gather commercial banks, government banks, financial companies, insurance companies, securities companies and asset management companies as well as government and private agencies on the same premises.

To complete the financial experience for visitors, they will bring all kinds of loans and special promotions on bank deposits, savings lottery, digital banking, credit cards, cash cards and insurance as well as investment products covering stocks, mutual funds, gold, bonds and derivatives.

SME operators, entrepreneurs looking for financing and new business owners can expect to see loans with low interest rates on offer at the event.

There will also be seminars and educational activities conducted by experts in money and capital markets. The event will be held in hybrid format and transactions can be made both offline and on the online platform via MoneyExpoOnline.com.