Food meets art at 'The World In One Bite 2024'

The shopping/dining destination in Phloen Chit becomes an international food festival, featuring more than 100 booths serving various types of cuisines and diets.

Whether you're looking for healthy food, authentically spicy Thai food or fine creations from Michelin-starred restaurants, you should be able to find what you crave. You have until July 7 to enjoy various food stalls which are gathered from across the country under the theme of guilty pleasures. Foodies can also expect special dishes and the hottest food trends. These pop-up booths are set up in the atrium area from Level 2-5 while the Open House on Level 6 hosts a tea market.

These booths are grouped by a different theme. Shops selling healthy dishes and low-calorie treats are available on Level 2. Level 3 is where meat lovers can find grilled meats, cheese and select baked goods. Save room for various desserts on offer at Level 4. Indulge in guilty pleasures on Level 5 where carb-centric offerings — noodles, pasta, pizzas and such — are available.

Lastly, Open House on Level 6, in collaboration with the Tea Cup Alliance, invites tea lovers to enjoy a variety of teas and shop for a full range of tea-related products, including tea-making paraphernalia. Moreover, there are more than 50 tenants of noted restaurants and cafes already within the shopping centre.

What makes this year's edition more special is a collaboration between Central Embassy and South Korean artist Jae Yong Kim. He explores food design and sprinkles countless doughnuts of various shapes with creativity, turning them into colourful ceramic sculptures. Each piece is unique, embodying influences from various cultures. Look closer and you may find ones that are glazed with Thainess.

Check out the doughnut tunnel that links Central Embassy and Central Chidlom, on Level 2. It envelops passersby with three-dimensional doughnut sculptures (and whet your appetite) until Aug 31. Find 120 handmade ceramic doughnuts on display at The Balcony on Level 2 of Central Embassy until July 31. Unleash your creativity and create your own ceramic doughnuts at the “Ceramic Donut Weekend Workshop by A Clay Ceramic” and taste special doughnuts inspired by the artist's work at the “Jae Yong Kim Donut Café x Drop by Dough”.

The more we eat, the more food waste we create. Therefore, you should check out the Zero-Waste Zone by Hass Thailand to learn about sustainable practices, reducing food waste and environmentally friendly lifestyle. The “BKK Rooftop Farming” project, a two-month collaboration (July and August), will turn food waste from Central Embassy tenants into fertiliser that will be donated to schools and the Rama IX Temple for their community gardens. At Open House, check out charity activities accepting donations to support food waste reduction and creating a green community for a sustainable future.

Central The 1 credit card holders and Cenfinity members are entitled to special perks until the end of August once they fulfil purchase conditions.