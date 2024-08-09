Guru's Weekly Buzz: Aug 9-15

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Gin Fest / Asai Bangkok Chinatown / Aug 17-18

The Bangkok Gin Fest is back on Aug 17-18 at Asai Bangkok Chinatown. Last year, the fest launched a hotel room-concept for gin tastings called “gin room”, which was an instant success. This year, the "Gin Room 2.0” is back and takes over an entire floor. With 17 gins being represented in rooms of their own, the fest will include a pop-up bar at JamJam and guest bartenders from Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, Tep Bar, Bahao, Tax and Independence will be in attendance to serve up smashing cocktails. Pre-event tickets can be bought from Ticket Melon, along with a Bangkok Gin Fest tasting glass and a complimentary gin tonic from any room.

Wine Dinner / Igniv Bangkok / Aug 16

Igniv Bangkok will host a special wine dinner featuring Château Croix de Labrie, known for some of the rarest wines of Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France. The event will take place on Aug 16 and offers an opportunity to experience the finest aspects of French winemaking. The evening promises to be a showcase of gastronomy and oenology, featuring a five-course modern menu, which pairs with selections from Château Croix de Labrie. The pairings will include the Château Croix de Labrie Saint-Émilion Grand Cru, awarded 98 points by wine critic James Suckling, and the Chapelle de Labrie Grand Cru, which has garnered 94 points. The evening concludes on a sweet note with a trio of desserts paired with a carefully selected dessert wine. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Dinner collab / Mia Restaurant / Aug 15

The "Friends Of Mia — Next Gen Series” has returned at Mia Restaurant with chef Giuseppe De Vuono from two Michelin-starred Octavium. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Second anniversary / Topgolf Megacity / Until Sept 30

Topgolf Megacity has launched the "Fun Sure" campaign to celebrate its two-year anniversary. Until the end of September, players can enjoy amazing offers, including more playtime and the launch of "The Sure Thing" club, a new golf club exclusive to Topgolf. As part of the celebrations, Topgolf invites players to enjoy two hours of play and receive an additional hour for free. With free club equipment provided and no dress code required, Topgolf makes it easy for everyone to join in the fun.

Contemporary world film series / Thailand Knowledge Park / Aug 18

If there’s one film that’s relevant to our times, it is this one. "Desconectados" is a film about a family who gets disconnected, when a solar storm brings a digital black-out to the entire planet. Victoria is addicted to the internet and work, and has bad relationships with her teenage kids, who live with their dad. Her life changes when her kids visit for a few days and a solar storm causes a global internet blackout. The Embassy of Chile will host a reception of snacks and drinks, after the screening, with the Chilean Ambassador Patricio Powell introducing the film. The film will be screened at Thailand Knowledge Park, Central World on Aug 18 at 3.30pm. Email filmforum17@gmail.com for reservations.

Bar takeover / Neon Pigeon Singapore x F*nkytown / Aug 10

Neon Pigeon Singapore is taking over F*nkytown with beverage director Mario LaPietra and head chef Sean Mell on Aug 10. They are bringing across their modern izakaya concept in partnership with Bootlegger Trading Co. Neon Pigeon offers a unique blend of urban New York vibes and Tokyo’s underbelly, presenting a night full of great bites that add novel twists to Japanese flavours and cocktails to sip on. La Pietra is bringing exclusive cocktails such as the Singapo-Riesling and Pornstar Martiki. Chef Mell will present an array of dishes, including the signature Tokyo hummus, Pickled mackerel with black sesame truffle ponzu and pickled chilli, and Grilled tsukune. Visit the bar's website.

International rum day / Idle Hands x Tropic City / Aug 16

Tropic City will welcome industry legend Jay Gray as he showcases his new bar and concept, Idle Hands in Singapore, for the first time in Thailand to celebrate International Rum Day. Catch him behind the bar for on Aug 16 at Tropic City as he shakes up a selection of his new signature concoctions. Idle Hands opened doors earlier this year in Singapore’s Chinatown area with a core principle of "Keep It Simple Stupid". Each drink requires no more than three to four steps or ingredients to make. Taste them in Bangkok.

Mother's Day weekend / Jim Thompson / Aug 10-12

Make your Mother's Day meal count with a special menu at Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant. In addition to the à la carte menu, diners can also order five special dishes, which can be enjoyed as a five-course meal. Lhon swimming crab meat comes inside chor muang and is served with green apple and lychee. Classic Thai crispy rice vermicelli with banana prawns is presented with a som saa sauce and condiments. Enjoy Chantaburi pepper in a Herbal clear curry with white pomfret, angled luffa, oyster mushroom, finger root and lemon basil. Crispy pork belly is stir-fried in a phrink khing curry paste and a Thai tea cake roll completes the meal. Customers who meet purchase conditions will receive two Jim Thompson fabric flowers and a silk ribbon as presents for their mums.

EAT

Independence Day celebrations / Tapori / Aug 15-18

Tapori is celebrating India’s Independence Day on Aug 15 with an all-you-can-eat lunch extravaganza. From Aug 15-18, diners can embark on a gastronomic journey that spans India’s vast and varied culinary landscape, with carefully curated options served on banana leaves. Delight in the flavours of Maharashtra with the spicy Lamb kheema ghotala paired with Mumbai’s classic ladi pav. The Goan rawas fry offers crispy, golden-brown barracuda fish slices marinated and coated with spices, served with kachumber (chopped salad) and a mint-coriander chutney. Experience the coastal essence of Karnataka with Sungta ambat or prawns simmered in a curry of freshly ground coconut and spices, served with short-grain rice. From Meghalaya, relish the rich, aromatic Khassi chicken or pork curry served with rice. Tapori will also be serving a vegetarian set with Banaras tomato chaat from Uttar Pradesh, Sindhi aloo tuk, featuring a medley of sweet, spicy, and tangy dal with crisp potato cubes, Bajra khichda from Rajasthan, a lentil and millet porridge infused with onions, garlic and yoghurt, with ghee and spiced papad crumbs, and Dal pappu from Andhra Pradesh, a mildly spicy toor (pigeon pea) dal paired with fried okra and steamed broken rice. Complementing both sets is an assortment of Bhegun bhaja (aubergine fritters), Aloo posto (spiced potatoes), chutneys, pickles, rice, poppadom, buttermilk and Shikanji (lemonade). For dessert, indulge in Payesh, a creamy rice pudding from West Bengal, and finish with a refreshing cup of traditional Masala chai.

Afternoon tea / St. Regis Bangkok / Until Sept 30

The St. Regis Bar has launched the “The Classic” afternoon tea, a nostalgic nod to the mid-19th century origins of this tradition. Indulge in a selection of sweet and savoury offerings, inspired by classic recipes. Inspired by the duchess of Bedford, who enjoyed gathering friends over a cup of tea, bread and butter to stave off hunger between lunch and late dinner, the afternoon tea ritual was later embraced by Caroline Astor, mother of The St. Regis’ founder. Executive pastry chef Nuntida “Nok” Panyabaramee reimagines classic French desserts with innovative twists like the Lemon tart, re-envisioned as a meringue-topped sandwich. The Apple tarte tatin is presented in a small tart with a sablé Breton base and a luscious apple-caramel blend, while the Fresh fruit macaron is a concoction of mixed berries and lychee. The savoury side is designed by executive sous chef Matteo Bolifava features refined classics with a modern aesthetic, such as the Ginger marinated salmon on toasted brioche. The Pumpkin choux filled with foie gras mousse and topped with strawberry jam, and Fresh burrata and tomato tart, made with local fresh cheese and garnished with basil pearls. Visit the hotel’s website.

Tea break / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

Escape the city’s hustle and bustle with “The Time For A Picnic Afternoon Tea” at Greenhouse Restaurant, Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel. Feast on a selection of savoury bites, including Peking duck, Crispy golden bread with BBQ pulled pork and sweet treats like Strawberry cheesecake and Pistachio blackcurrant shots. Visit the hotel’s website.

Rabbit hole drop / Chatrium Grand Bangkok

Go on a whimsical adventure at Chatrium Grand Bangkok’s “A Tale Of Wonderland” afternoon tea. Pastry chef Thunyaporn Sripadung begins with Tomato gazpacho shots topped with cucumber foam and pulled flower crab and olive caviar; Beetroot tarts complemented by creamy young goat cheese and the crunch of toasted pine nuts; and a Mushroom eclair with rich mushroom truffle cream, balanced by the crisp bite of Serrano ham and young herbs. Berry flavours takes centrestage on the sweets side with Chatrium strawberry scones served with cottage cheese and strawberry jam; Raspberry pistachio mousse cake, inspired by the Red Queen; Lemon Curd; Blueberry Cake and a Big raspberry tart. Visit the hotel’s website.

Pork perfection / The Crystal Grill House / Until Sept 30

The Crystal Grill House along the banks of the Chao Phraya River is offering a special locally-sourced, dry-aged, chargrilled pork chop. Hand-selected from a responsible farm in Ratchaburi province, these sustainable pork chops are dry-aged for 14 days to maximise the flavour and make the meat tender. The pork chop is served with pear in red wine, roasted garlic and bacon jam. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Lunch sets / The Kites Eatery

Innside By Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit’s all-day dining restaurant The Kites Eatery has launched the “Pinto Lunch Set”. Served in multi-coloured, round traditional Thai lunch boxes, called “pinto”, the four-course set lunch celebrates authentic Thai home-cooking with a starter, main course, side dish and dessert. There are three different sets to choose from — Pinto Bang Rak”, “Pinto Banglamphu” and “Pinto Sao Chingcha”. All begin with Nam phrik, a seasonal Thai dip with local vegetables. All three Pinto Lunch Sets’ main courses are served with Khao Hom Mali or steamed jasmine rice. The dining experience is rounded off with Khong wan daily desserts such as coconut ice-cream, Rice noodles with coconut cream, Grass jelly with ice and brown sugar or Water chestnuts in coconut milk. Visit the hotel’s website.

First branch / Illy Caffe

Illy has opened its first Thailand outpost at Erawan Bangkok. In addition to high-end cups of joe, the cafe also serves Italian cuisine and has a complete range of Illy products. Enjoy Mortadella and pistachios, and Bresaola and rocket sandwiches, a Hulled wheat salad and Guanciale, tomato sauce and bucatini pasta. Desserts include Tiramisu or Crack open coffee bean, which is in the shape of a coffee bean and has chocolate. Office early birds may want to begin their days with Eggs Florentine or Italian crespelle.

STUFF

New ThinkPad / Lenovo

Lenovo has launched the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 in a portable 14in. chassis. Featuring a stunning 16:10 display, this mobile workstation is powered by AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 HS-Series processors. The processors also come with built-in artificial intelligence capabilities, including an integrated Neural Processing Unit for optimised performance in AI workflows. The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 is provided with independent software vendor certifications1 and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Available with Windows 11 Pro and qualified for several versions of Linux-based operating systems, it has a FHD touch or non-touch displays with 3M Optical Film solution. The 39.3Whr battery option offers lightweight mobility while a customer replaceable (CRU) 52.5Whr battery extends working hours.

New bag / Loro Piana

100 years of unique savoir-faire has propelled Loro Piana towards its latest masterpiece, an accessory with a timeless silhouette adorned with the iconic shiny golden lock engraved with LP initials. The Loom bag is available in Loro Piana Siam Paragon Shopping Centre.

Commemorative stamps / Thailand Post / Aug 12

Thailand Post is issuing commemorative stamps to mark Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's 92nd birthday on Aug 12. The stamps feature the Queen Mother in a silk evening dress embroidered with shimmering beads and wings of jewel beetles. The stamps will be on sale at Thailand Post branches, via its app and on its website.

Practical gift / KFC

If your mother likes to collect food containers for reuse, KFC knows her well and is offering a special bucket to add to the ever-growing collection. The "KFC Bucket Ware" is a limited-edition item from KFC Thailand in celebration of Mother's Day. To get your hands on this item, download the KFC app and fulfil purchase conditions to receive the bucket for free. The offer is available only at Mega Bangna, Central WestGate and The Mall Korat from Aug 10-12 or while supplies last.

STAY

Personalised well-being / Avani+ Hua Hin Resort / Until Dec 20

Avani Hotels & Resorts has launched AvaniWell, the brand’s first well-being clinic at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort. The “AvaniWell Weekend Opening Offer” includes a two-night stay for two in an Avani Deluxe Room on a half board basis. It also has a choice of a 60-minute Thai Traditional Medicine consultation and treatment, a 60-minute physiotherapy session, a 40-minute IV drip or a 50-minute Elemis facial. Guests can also choose two from a 60-minute AvaniWell Signature Massage, a 60-minute Salt Scrub Journey or a 60-minute manicure or pedicure. A complimentary hospital-grade body composition scan and results with a complimentary cleanse and boost mixology class. Visit the resort’s website.

New property / Marriott Executive Apartments, Bangkok Townhall Sukhumvit

Marriott Bonvoy has opened the Marriott Executive Apartments, Bangkok Townhall Sukhumvit, which is designed for long stays. The serviced building has 264 studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, all featuring contemporary interiors, modern bathrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, separate living areas and stunning city views. The 175m² Penthouse accommodates up to eight guests with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a full kitchen, dining areas and twin balconies. Daily breakfast is served in the all-day dining restaurant, Seva, while light bites can be had at Tree House, the poolside lounge. The building also has a fitness centre.