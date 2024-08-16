Onitsuka Tiger marks 75 years in Tokyo

Established by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1949, Onitsuka Tiger commemorates its 75th anniversary this year.

To mark the significant milestone, a special commemorative event is taking place in Tokyo from now until Aug 25. Fans are invited to dive into the expansive world of Onitsuka Tiger to explore its storied accomplishments and its exciting aspirations for the future.

The Onitsuka Tiger 75th Anniversary Event in Tokyo serves as a significant occasion symbolising the brand's journey through the past and present, and its strides towards the upcoming 100th anniversary milestone. The event showcases a photo exhibition of 75 distinctive pairs of shoes, each encapsulating a rich narrative and aspirations.

Specifically spotlighted are the pair that kickstarted the brand, a pair that became a game changer of the era, and the ones pivotal for Onitsuka Tiger's global reach. Guests also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world-premiere of art pieces inspired by the brand, a captivating short film tour showcasing Onitsuka Tiger stores worldwide created with state-of-the-art full CG, XR technology and motion capture techniques, along with an installation featuring the latest collection.

Moreover, attendees can explore five exclusive anniversary items that pay tribute to the brand's 75th anniversary on display at the event site. This presents a unique opportunity to witness models that initiated the birth, transformation, challenges and evolution of Onitsuka Tiger, reimagined and reinterpreted in a contemporary fashion for the first time.

The launch event was attended by top celebrities such as Thai actress Maylada Susri, Korean actor Chae Jong-hyeop and many more.

Chae Jong-hyeop. photos courtesy of onitsuka tiger