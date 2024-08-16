Guru's Weekly Buzz: Aug 16-22

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Cocktail pop-up / Jack Bain’s Bar / Aug 22-24

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok will welcome New Orleans bartender Chris Hannah of Jewel Of The South, which placed No.6 on the 50 Bars in North America 2024 list. In this East-Meets-West collaboration, cocktail pioneer Hannah will introduce his modern interpretation of American classics at the hotel’s speakeasy Jack Bain’s Bar on Aug 22-24. Hannah opened Jewel Of The South in New Orleans in 2019, with a dedication to innovative American cocktails and cuisine. His cocktail programme has also earned the 2024 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program and Michter's Art of Hospitality Award 2024. Visit the hotel’s website.

For Disnerds / Disney Toy Expo 2024 / Until Aug 18

If you've developed a Disney itch after watching D23 Expo 2024, you may find remedy at "Disney Toy Expo 2024". Dubbed the first Disney-themed toy and collectables fair in Southeast Asia, "Disney Toy Expo 2024" is at CentralWorld until Aug 18. More than 1,000 Disney characters and their official merch from limited to latest collections will be on offer. IPs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars will be there to nourish your inner child while activities from local fan clubs are also on the schedule.

Sustainable travel / Amazing Green Fest 2024 / Until Aug 18

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with The Cloud and leading voices in sustainable tourism, has launched the "Amazing Green Fest 2024", which runs until Aug 18 at Siam Paragon's Paragon Hall. Learn about responsible travel and be inspired to embrace eco-conscious living. The festival is divided into six zones. Green Tourism highlights eco-friendly destinations, accommodation and sustainable lifestyles through a creative exhibition. Green Business is a marketplace filled with eco-conscious products, from hotels and activities to unique travel packages and hands-on workshops. Green Learning features a series of thought-provoking talks and seminars, including the Hotelier 2024 summit, where experts will discuss the future of sustainable hospitality and the role of innovative tools like ChatGPT in hotel management. Green Food serves seasonal delights from 20 of Thailand’s top sustainable restaurants. Green Playground is a fun and educational space for children to explore and learn about sustainability through play. Last is The Cloud Sharing Space, a gathering spot where attendees can exchange ideas, share travel stories and dream up their next sustainable adventure.

EAT

Tuscan beef / Rossini’s / Until Aug 31

Italian master chef Giacomo Vinci at the Sheraton Grand Sukhumvit uses a timeless recipes and summertime ingredient of Tuscany. Known as the “king of steaks”, the Bistecca alla Fiorentina is from Florence and uses the finest cut of beef. The meat is seasoned with salt and olive oil before being charcoal-grilled. Ideal for two people, the 1.8kg (approx.) T-bone steak will be presented tableside and accompanied by roasted potatoes, grilled carrots, sautéed spinach, beef jus and wholegrain Pommery mustard. Also on offer is a four-course dinner menu, encompassing the chef’s signature dishes, such as Baked egg with summer truffle, Buffalo stracciatella and spicy salami. Visit the hotel’s website.

Rooftop dining / The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket has added a new dining experience to its menu — an alfresco dinner at Prego Moon Deck. Nestled atop the renowned Prego By The Beach restaurant, Prego Moon Deck offers the ultimate setting for a romantic evening under the stars. Savour a seafood barbecue or a surf and turf twist. The experience is offered to couples and one-day advanced bookings are recommended. Prego By The Beach offers a Housemade pizza, Risotto nero venere ai funghi porcini and Pasta fettuccine all'inchiostro di seppia con granchio blu dell'isola di Siray. Visit the hotel’s website.

Seasonal menu / Red Sky / Until Aug 31

Indulge in the ultimate luxury at Red Sky restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, with the "Black Truffles Seasonal Menu". Available until Aug 31, the menu boasts a selection of delectable dishes, each featuring the prized black truffle. Highlights include Poached lobster accentuated by a refreshing mango salad and black truffle; Seared duck foie gras boasting a combination of porcini mushrooms and black truffle; and Hokkaido scallops with Parmesan, crispy bacon and black truffle. For pasta lovers, the traditional Tagliolini with noisette butter and black truffle offers a classic experience and does Hitachi Wagyu A4 with chanterelles, truffle-mashed potatoes and a crowning of black truffle. Visit the hotel’s website.

Mooncake collection / Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park / Until Sept 17

The "Story Of The Dragon Box" a limited-edition gift that embodies prosperity, good fortune and unforgettable taste, all handcraft in-house. Chef Oscar Pun from Pagoda Chinese Restaurant has crafted dragon-patterned mooncakes and the selection includes three flavours: Raspberry cocoa with a blend of pistachio and almond; Green tea pine nut and custard; and Malted chocolate Rocher. The chef has also created an assortment mooncakes, featuring: Raspberry cocoa with a blend of pistachio and almond; Chantaburi durian with white lotus seeds and a single egg yolk; White lotus and melon seeds with a single egg yolk; and Pork bak-kwa with assorted nuts. All the mooncakes are available until Sept 17. Visit the hotel’s website.

Mid-Autumn Festival / Anantara Siam Bangkok / Until Sept 17

The “Emperor 2024 Anantara Siam Bangkok Mooncake Collection” is inspired by the resplendent textiles adorning the dragon robes of ancient emperors and fit for modern royalty. The mooncakes come in five flavours. Durian single-yolk, Lotus seed single-yolk, Jujube single-yolk, Custard and Mocha almond white chocolate. Available for pick-up and delivery until Sept 17. Visit the hotel’s website.

Anniversary celebrations / Yue Restaurant & Bar / Until Sept 1

Yue Restaurant & Bar at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town will mark it's first anniversary with two offers: a social promotion for its popular lunchtime Dim Sum Buffet, and a delectable deal for its signature Peking Duck. Until Sept 1, families and friends can experience the enticing Dim Sum Buffet with a special “Come 4, Pay 3” offer. Alternatively, diners can savour Yue Restaurant & Bar’s famous Peking Duck, including one duck meat dish, with 50% off. On Aug 28, this delicacy will also be offered at a discounted price. Visit the hotel’s website.

STAY

Gossip night / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Until Oct 31

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok is thrilled to unveil its new “Gossip Night” promotion, designed for those seeking a relaxing staycation in the city. The "Gossip Night" package includes one night’saccommodation inclusive of breakfast for two and two hours of free-flow drinks for two atGreenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar. The package is open for bookings and stays until Oct 31. Visit the hotel’s website.

Anniversary celebrations / Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas / Until Sept 30

The luxury island resort in Phang Nga Bay celebrates its first anniversary by offering direct-booking guests exclusive offers to experience more until Sept 30. Guests staying at Anantara Koh Yao Yai this month will benefit from a B1,000 resort credit per room per stay. Next month, the celebration grows with guests able to select a signature resort experience for US$1. Guests can choose from a range of activities, including the chance to savour afternoon tea with sea views; crafting mocktails and cocktails with master mixologists; learning the art of sushi-making; or experience indulgence at the Anantara Spa. Guests can also express their creativity with Batik painting or boost their energy with a sunrise yoga session or a private Muay Thai class. Visit the resort’s website.

STUFF

New collection / Montblanc Leather Collections

Luxury Maison celebrates the 100th anniversary of its writing icon with a special capsule collection. The Meisterstück writing instrument and its universally recognisable design codes continue to inspire the namesake leather collection. The extended assortment introduces an elegant rust colour and some of its most recognisable shapes reimagined in new size variations. These include a Large Document Case and a Mini Messenger in black, while small leather pieces such as wallets, card holders and pen sleeves and pouches come in rust. The MeisterstückAnniversary Capsule includes a Briefcase with pen case, a Messenger with pen case, a Messenger and a Small Messenger in vertical alignment and a Pochette with a pen case. The new shapesin black include a Small Tote, a Compact Sling Bag, a Montblanc 142 bag in mini size and a DoubleBag in mini size. A Thin Document Case, a Mini Messenger and an assortment ofsmall leather goods are crafted in a new warm grey colour, while a Messenger in black is a compact companion designed to be worn cross-body. In stores and online.

Melon / Fendi

Fendi has launched the latest addition to men’s bags with Fendi Melon, a streamlined cross-body hobo bag that offers the perfect everyday functionality. Spotted on several looks of the Men’s Autumn/Winter 2024-25 runway, the Fendi Melon follows the curved shapes of the collection with its soft, smiling silhouette. To be carried by hand or crossbody with the adjustable shoulder strap, the hobo bag is highlighted by a signature metal FF logo detail on the sides and silver hardware. Available in stores and online.

Two new stores / Balenciaga at EmQuartier and Central Chidlom

Balenciaga has unveiled not one but two new stores this month. The first floor of its new store at EmQuartier houses ready-to-wear clothes for men and women alongside shoes, bags, accessories and eyewear from the latest collection across 375m². Its new store at Central Childom boasts 221m² of area and a full range of offerings. The new shops follow the brand's signature of raw and stark interiors — complete with unpolished concrete pillars, bare ceilings and metal shelves — without unnecessary decor and minimise the use of new materials for sustainability.

Pooh phones / Casetify X Winnie The Pooh

Casetify collaborates with Disney to introduce a new collection of phone cases and accessories featuring Winnie The Pooh, perhaps the world's most loved anthropomorphic teddy bear. Cute elements from Winnie The Pooh will show up on Casetify's Impact Case, Impact Ring Stand Case, Clear Case, Bounce Case and Push-In Case. Besides the yellow bear, his friends Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit and Eeyore are also featured. Pooh fans can check out MacBook cases, laptop bags, charms and an AirPods Pro case in the shape of a honey pot. Available online via Casetify Co-Lab app or at Casetify Studio.

Sport and style / Swatch Proteam Collection

Action sports meet Swatch in the first Proteam collection, featuring four inspiring watches created in collaboration with real athletes. Surfer Coco Ho, BMX flatland star Matthias Dandois, mountain biker Sam Pilgrim and skateboarder Andy Anderson each bring their world to life on their respective watch and show what time means to them. The Swiss-made watches are water-resistant and built to inspire any wearer to chase their own adventures with style. Available at Swatch stores and online.