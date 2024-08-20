Promoting inclusivity

According to Asst Prof Dr Kaewta Nopmaneejumruslers, deputy director of the Clinical Services and Early Childhood Development Center, the National Institute for Child and Family Development (NICFD), Mahidol University, worldwide statistics showed that one infant out of every 1,000 newborns was diagnosed with autism a decade ago. Today, the number of infants born with autism has increased to 10 out of every 1,000 births.

"In 2004, a survey at Dekdee Clinic, Chulalongkorn Hospital, revealed that among over 800 children who came for vaccination, one out of 81 was diagnosed with autism. This rate was considered high," said Asst Prof Dr Kaewta.

Asst Prof Dr Kaewta Nopmaneejumruslers.

Although the number of people with autism in Thailand is high, most people are not aware of the illness. To raise awareness about autism, private organisation Beyond the Spectrum is collaborating with NICFD to stage Run Together For Autism, which will feature a running event for neurotypicals and people with autism at Mahidol University in Salaya on Sunday.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Clinical Services and Early Childhood Development Center, Mahidol University. The proceeds will be used to help set up clinics and provide resources to 10 hospitals in rural areas to support parents of children with autism.

"At this event, families and society will play a role to help people with autism. It is a demonstration of empathy and mutual support which is the core value of living in a society. I am glad that the event will help the Clinical Services and Early Childhood Development Center expand its services to rural areas," said Asst Prof Dr Kaewta.

Beyond the Spectrum was founded two years ago by Athip Twinvitoo, a high school student who has a brother with autism. The idea of Run Together For Autism was inspired by an activity that his brother enjoyed.

"The idea for the event was sparked last year. It was a time when my brother really got into running. He joined a mini marathon and really enjoyed it. I wanted to create a run where everyone is included. Not only neurotypicals, but also individuals with autism. This kind of mingling can bring more inclusivity and understanding within our community," said Athip.

"I aim to donate all proceeds to the Clinical Services and Early Childhood Development Center because my family often visited the centre when my brother was young. I hope other families in rural areas will have the same opportunity that my family did."

While the rate of autism has increased, its exact cause is unknown.

Athip Twinvitoo.

"Studies have found multiple factors cause autism, including genes and environment. If there is one autistic child in a family, there is a 9% to 18% chance for this family to have another child with autism," explained Asst Prof Dr Kaewta.

Asst Prof Dr Kaewta suggested that to prevent autism, mothers should be aware of cautionary measures during pregnancy.

"In cases where the parents are above 40 and/or if the pregnant mother is often exposed to a toxic substance like pesticide, it is more likely for the child to have autism," he said.

Autism is a spectrum disorder with a wide range of symptoms.

"Some common signs include difficulty with communication and social interaction, and repetitive behaviour patterns. Parents usually notice their child with these behaviours and bring them to see a doctor at the age of two," said Asst Prof Dr Kaewta.

Prof Dr Tina Taylor.

"Many parents learn about autism when teachers tell them that their child does not communicate, interact or play with other children. Parents in this case usually bring their child to see a doctor at the age of four or five."

In Thailand, many people do not know much about autism. Prof Dr Tina Taylor, an American professor in special education at NICFD, Mahidol University, said some people think being autistic means intellectually disabled.

"They think people with autism cannot speak and do not want to have friends. Others think that someone with autism is brilliant like Albert Einstein. What we love to say is, if you have met one person with autism, you have met one person with autism, because every person is different and unique in their own ways," said Prof Dr Taylor.

According to Prof Dr Taylor, in the US since 1975, all children with disabilities are legally able to attend public schools and get an education that caters to their special needs.

Unfortunately, this kind of law does not exist in Thailand, so inclusive classrooms for students with autism are rare.

"Some government schools have a separate classroom for students with autism. However, there are some classes such as physical education and art that students with autism can participate in with neurotypical students. However, most children with autism are not accepted in schools," said Asst Prof Dr Kaewta.

"Students with autism have difficulty with communication and socialising. To improve these skills, they have to meet and interact with people. If they do not have this kind of opportunity, they will have more problematic behaviour and become a burden to society when they are mature."

(Photo: mahidolclinic.com)

Prof Dr Taylor said parents need to look for signs of autism in their child at an early age and know where to get a diagnosis at early intervention services. Zero to three are critical years since the brain develops quickly during this time.

Working with children with autism requires patience and a positive attitude because many of them take a longer time to process information and often have a short concentration span. However, if successful, the time and effort taken will be worthwhile.

Athip's brother is one of the successful cases. After his parents noticed that at the age of two, Athip's brother did not respond to his name, they quickly consulted doctors and specialists at the Clinical Services and Early Childhood Development Center.

Athip's family teamed up to improve his brother's communication and interaction skills. One of the practices was to create a scenario and role play to encourage Athip's brother to speak up.

Now Athip's brother owns an online cafe, makes several kinds of beverages, takes orders via Line, makes deliveries and collects money by himself. His is a rare case, and success came because his family did not give up on him.

To effectively help children with autism, Thais must be aware of misconceptions and change some of their attitudes.

"Autism is not a disease that people catch. Autism is not from bad parenting. Autism is not a punishment because it is a genetic and environmental disorder that runs in families. Autism is not caused by overuse of technology, including mobile phones," explained Prof Dr Taylor.

In addition to Run Together For Autism, Athip has launched several other projects to raise awareness and support people with autism.

Basketball And Beyond is a project that helps children with autism develop their motor skills by playing basketball and badminton at schools in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region.

Prism Gallery is a project in which Athip's brother created a cartoon character and used it to design hats and bags to raise funds for people with autism.

Tickets to the Run Together For Autism event are sold out, but Athip is not sure what to expect from the project.

"It is my first time organising such a project. I hope people will understand our culture is about inclusivity. I hope this will encourage more individuals to come out and help support autism in Thailand."