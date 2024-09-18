Beauty experts gather at Bitec

A dozen of beauty and personal care gurus will join hands to provide knowledge, skills and inspiration to the beauty community during "Cosmex Chic Chat" at the Meeting Room 211-213 and 220-221 of Bitec, Bang Na-Trat Road, on Sept 25 from 1.45pm to 4.30pm.

Presented by RX Tradex, this is an exclusive programme held as a lead-up to Cosmex 2024, an expo for cosmetic, personal care and dietary supplement product manufacturing which is scheduled to take place from Nov 5-7, also at Bitec.

The one-day event will consist of seminars and workshops open to beauty and wellness professionals without charge. Experts from leading agencies and companies will reveal insightful information on key issues -- "Updated Beauty Laws: What You Need to Know", "Consumer Insights: Catching Up With the Trends", and "Sustainable Products: Leading the Market Shift".

There will be nine workshops and demonstrations with topics covering every dimension of beauty from head to toe. They will be conducted by experts in each field who will offer both tips and tricks that will help open new perspectives and make accessing the world of beauty more fun.

Topics include "Acne Solutions: Worry Less, Glow More", "Hair Matters", "Signature Scents: Enhancing Brand Identity", "Smooth Skin Secrets: Hair Removal Hacks", "Stylish Ideas for Gorgeous Nails", and "Iconic Brow Shapes to Boost Your Style".

Some of the participating gurus will be Adena, a pioneer in 3D eyebrow painting and founder of Adenaa Clinic; Irin Phuttisatien, a special lecturer of beauty science at Design International Institute; and Areeya Mahaworamakorn, aka Coach Tine, founder of InnerThrive Circle and a certified style coach and image consultant.

All sessions will be conducted in Thai. Each topic has limited seats and pre-registrations are recommended via bit.ly/CMX24_Reserve_ChicChat.