Guru's Weekly Buzz: Sept 20-26

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Art installation / Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok / Until Jan 31, 2025

Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok has partnered with upcoming Thai artist, NewYear, to debut the first hotel-exclusive character icon, “Good”. The partnership shines a spotlight on the hotel’s support for the Kuvanant Foundation, a charity that contributes to education for less unfortunate children in Thailand. “Good” is a representation of all of us. The non-binary whimsical and imaginary mystical being in playful teal pulls a carry-on suitcase and off to a vacation in sunny Bangkok. The savvy traveller is off to check in at Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok. The exclusive character debuts at the hotel with a 2m-high installation and art corner at the hotel’s grand spiral staircase until Jan 31, 2025. Until Oct 31, share your “Good” moments on Instagram to win prizes. Visit the hotel’s website.

New exhibition / River City Bangkok x SAC Gallery / Sept 27

Amidst Thailand’s challenging rainy season, this natural transformation thus serves as one of the backdrops for the SAC Gallery’s pop-up group exhibition, “In The Garden, Things We Found”, featuring works by Vipoo Srivilasa, Kitikong Tilokwattanotai and juli baker and summer. This exhibition explores a world where art and nature intertwine, reflecting the power of the natural world during this season. Showcasing 29 artworks that blur the lines between reality and imagination, the exhibition features a diverse range of pieces from small-scale works to large sculptures and paintings. Each piece draws inspiration from the beauty and mystery of gardens, both real and imagined. Vipoo beckons one into the mystical realms of the Himmapan forest, where fantastical creatures and timeless tales challenge perceptions of love and acceptance. His sculptures are a celebration of a garden where dreams and reality blend. Meanwhile, Kitikong’s paintings explore the subtleties of nature through abstract forms. His use of brushstrokes and intricate lacquer techniques creates dynamic plays of light and shadow, akin to a journey through the artist’s imaginative landscapes. Similarly, juli baker and summer’s paintings capture the vibrant beauty of summer in Japan with swift brushstrokes full of life and colour. Her travel sketches convey the warmth and humidity of the season, making viewers feel as though they are right there, enveloped in the scenery.“In The Garden, Things We Found” will open on Sept 28 at the RCB Photographers’ Gallery.

Birthday celebrations / Klook

Celebrating 10 years in the travel biz, Klook is offering users a chance to win exclusive, one-off “Money Can't Buy Experiences” around the world. With prizes like a royal dream come true at Hong Kong Disneyland; snowboarding down Jungfraujoch in Switzerland with world champion Gian Simmen; be a vet at Mandai Wildlife in Singapore; enjoy a starlit swim with whale sharks on a private Maldives island; to being the first person to eat and drink underwater, and experience the world’s deepest diving pool at Deep Dive Dubai, it is worth entering for free. Aspiring winners are encouraged to share their personal stories, explaining why they are the biggest fans or how these adventures align with their aspirations. Submissions close Oct 31, with Klook announcing the winners in November.

Art exhibition / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok x Artstory by Autistic Thai / Sept 24 to Oct 20

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok will host the first solo exhibition by neurodivergent artist Anusone “Mix” Tunarin at the Maa-Lai Library from Sept 24 to Oct 20. Mix is a member of the Artstory by Autistic Thai, a social enterprise that supports autistic kids and adults in Thailand. The exhibition will showcase Mix’s elaborative imagination through fantastical designs and mythical creatures. Visit the hotel’s website.

Oktoberfest / BeerRepublic / Sept 20 to Oct 20

For an entire month, from Sept 20 to Oct 20, Beer Republic at the Holiday Inn Bangkok has a menu that includes bratwurst, currywurst, wiener schnitzel, pan-fried potatoes with onion and bacon, giant pretzels with German cheese dip, whole beer roasted chicken and crispy pork knuckle served with house-made sauerkraut and potato dumpling. Celebrating Oktoberfest, there will be more than 60 beers to choose. Visit the hotel’s website.

Oktoberfest / Goji Kitchen / Sept 21 to Oct 6

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will celebrate Oktoberfest with a spectacular feast filled with traditional German dishes, festive delicacies and plenty of refreshments. Offered as part of the buffet, the dishes include Bavarian beef goulash, pork schnitzel, roasted pork knuckle, bratwurst, weisswurst, sauerkraut, schupfnudel and cheese spätzle, all served with traditional German mustard. Savour a selection of classic German cold cuts and traditional cheeses and pretzels. A series of German desserts will include apple strudel, rote grütze (red berry compote), Black Forest cake, sacher slices and windbeutel (German cherry cream puffs). Visit the hotel’s website.

Wine dinner / Palmier by Guillaume Galliot / Sept 28

Chef Guillaume Galliot unveils his new autumn menu with a special set dinner and wine pairing on Sept 28, at Palmier by Guillaume Galliot at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Delight in dishes such as Alaska king crab with caviar, Blue lobster with foie gras, and Roasted Challans duck breast, all paired with exceptional wines. This exclusive wine-pairing dinner promises an unforgettable culinary journey. Visit the hotel’s website.

Vino vibes / W Lounge

Wine enthusiasts and casual sippers are invited to indulge in a night of sophistication and taste at “Vino Vibes — Penfolds Edition” on Sept 27 at W Lounge, W Bangkok. Savour a curated selection of four fine Penfolds wines, each chosen to complement a delectable aperitivo buffet. In addition to the wine and culinary pairings, enjoy the atmosphere with a live band performance. The event will also feature exclusive deals on Penfolds wines. Visit the hotel’s website.

Comedy night / Prince Theatre Heritage Stay / Sept 27

This month’s “Bangkok Night Live” brings a stellar line-up of comedians delivering a night of non-stop laughter at the Prince Theatre Heritage Stay on Sept 27. Kenny Simmons is British clean, classy comedy with emotional enchantment. A crowd favourite known for his sophisticated style. Lex Morales is co-founder of Bangkok’s only full-time comedy club, Comedy Joint. With a fierce New York comedy background, he’s bald, bold and brings the laughs. Christy Gaynell is a travelling headliner from New York, who has been performing stand-up for 15 years. Cappuccino Brown is a warm, friendly and easy-going comedian from St. Louis, US. Alex Latour is hosting, as always, with his quick wit and effortless charm. Tickets available via Megatix.

Origami workshop / Alexander Lamont / Sept 22

Join an exclusive workshop with Natsupon “Ohm” Phromsawat, who will conduct an origami class through the detailed steps for making a cicada pin and gift box. Suitable for beginners and seasoned enthusiasts this hands-on workshop will bring a deep appreciation for the art of paper-folding with the opportunity to take home an exquisite origami piece of jewellery. RSVP required due to limited seats at bangkok@alexanderlamont.com.

Wellness weekend / Laguna Phuket / Sept 21-23

An exciting array of rejuvenating wellbeing experiences await at Laguna Park from sept 21-23. Located in Laguna Phuket, the haven for holistic wellbeing provides an unparalleled escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The World Wellness Weekend will include a transformative wellbeing experience with a diverse range of immersive activities. These complimentary activities are available to hotels’ guests, residents and the public. The activities include: a serene breathing and gentle stretching session organised by Cassia Phuket, an exhilarating Muay Thai session led by Angsana Laguna Phuket and a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session hosted by Banyan Tree Phuket. Laguna Phuket has joined forces with BDMS Wellness Clinic to establish Thailand as a prominent global medical centre by 2026. Visit the website.

Cray cray for cocoa / Central Rama 9 / Sept 23-29

Central Pattana, in collaboration with Department of Industrial Promotion (Diprom) and CraftMunity, hosts Craft Cocoa Village at Central Rama 9 from Sept 23-29. Meet Thai cocoa entrepreneurs, noted “chocoristas”, bakery booths and workshops. CraftMunity holds a chocolate tasting session on Sept 24. Peach Barisder shows how to design a creative drink on Sept 25. Learn how to make a bracelet from cacao husks and recycled plastic on Sept 26. CraftMunity hosts chocolate drink cupping on Sept 27. Choc A Dii Chocolate demonstrates how to make homemade chocolate drinks on Sept 28. On Sept 29, Tarm Chocolate shows how to easily temper chocolate in home kitchens. The next edition of “Craft Cocoa Village” is already scheduled at Central Westville from Dec 26-Jan 6, 2025.

STUFF

New product / Gucci Beauty

Gucci Beauty introduces the “Gucci Glow Highlighter”, a multi-use product formulated with an innovative powder-gel texture and a captivating range of pearly colours. Created as the ultimate radiance enhancer, it is available in five vibrant shades, designed to make individual beauty shine brighter than ever, while capturing the dazzling nature of emotions. Ultra-flexible, long-wearing and highly buildable, the new highlighter is encased in a golden case decorated with a distinctive star pattern. Available in stores and online.

New series / Burberry

Burberry launches the “Made In The UK”, a new series championing Burberry’s commitment to supporting British manufacturing. The focus will be on Burberry’s iconic Heritage Trench and Car Coats made in Castleford, west Yorkshire. The Heritage collection comprises four signature fits — the Chelsea, Kensington and Waterloo trench coat plus the Camden car coat. Made in Castleford, where Burberry has operated a dedicated manufacturing site for more than 50 years, every element of the designs requires the skill and expertise of specialist craftspeople. The collection is part of the ‘Trench for Tomorrow’ initiative, which ensures that the Heritage Trench and Car Coats are made with lower-impact materials and can be worn for as long as possible. Available in stores and online.

New jacket / Loro Piana

Loro Piana has launched one of its icons, the “Traveller” jacket, which premiered in 2007. The Traveller is designed for frequent travellers, offering versatility and adaptability in various situations. Available in stores and online.

Autumn collections / Jim Thompson

For Autumn Collections 2024, the lifestyle brand showcases new offerings under Jim Thompson, No. 9 Thompson and Fox Linton brands. Jim Thompson brand introduces 14 new detailed designs for upholstery and drapery, comprising intricate embroideries, textured weaves, botanical motifs and chinoiserie prints. No. 9 Thompson presents an additional 19 designs including versatile patterns, gorgeous weaves, plush velvet yarns and Japanese-inspired brushwork sheers. Whilst Fox Linton has 8 new fabric designs comprising of delicate weaves, comforting textures, soft-tone palettes, and stylish indoor-outdoor designs that blend durability with aesthetic appeal. Collectively, the seasonal offering presents a bold range of new fabrics that accentuates contemporary designs and production methods.

Membership milestone / Adidas / Sept 19 to Oct 2

Adidas launches "adiClub Days" campaign in celebration of adiClub, its loyalty programme, reaching 350 million members worldwide with a series of promotions and activities until Oct 2. adiClub members can collect points to upgrade their status and opportunities to redeem their points for vouchers, discounts and special prizes during the duration of adiClub Days. For example, adiClub Pro Pass allows you to buy products worth B10,000 per month at Adidas Brand Centre at CentralWorld for six months but you'll have to meet buying conditions and answer a question on their app. The biggest prize is a free roundtrip flight to see Arsenal verus Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Jan 18, 2025.

EAT

Dim sum / Summer Palace

By popular demand, the “All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum” experience is available for lunch and dinner at Summer Palace, InterContinental Bangkok. Savour a selection of Hong Kong dim sum crafted by executive Chinese chef Yau Sui Wing. The extensive menu features a variety of dim sum favourites, prepared in the classic techniques of steaming, baking, stir-fry and deep-fry. Each dish promises an authentic taste of Cantonese cuisine. Steamed delights in the selection include classic Ha gao prawn dumplings, Black truffle dumpling with vegetable and fresh mushrooms, Wok-fried turnip cake, served with chef Yau's XO sauce and a Baked fresh milk and egg white tart. Crispy deep-fried selections such as king crab meat and avocado spring rolls, and chives, scallop and shrimp mini pancakes are also on offer. Beyond dim sum, the all-you-can-eat array includes appetisers, soups, main courses and desserts. Visit the hotel’s website.

Set lunch / Rossini’s

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit will transport diners on a gastronomic tour of Italy’s most enchanting and evocative regions this season, with a new set lunch menu, available weekdays, that showcases the authentic summertime flavours. Giacomo Vinci, the hotel’s Sicilian master chef, will offer a choice of appetisers, main courses and desserts, including Calamari ripieni alla Siciliana, Linguine ai broccoli selvatici con ricotta salata e sentore di limone, Cosciotto di anatra servito con cavolo, purea di patate e salsa all’arancia and Macedonia di frutta di stagione. Visit the hotel’s website.

STAY

Island escape / InterContinental Phuket Resort

Enjoy up to 25% incremental value with complimentary daily breakfast for two persons and B2,000 nett resort credit, to enhance your stay at InterContinental Phuket Resort with delicious culinary delights or soothing spa treatments. This limited-time offer is available for bookings and stays until Dec 20. Valid for a two-night minimum and four-night maximum stay. Visit the resort’s website.

Turning three / Kimpton Kitalay Samui / Until Dec 21

This December, Kimpton Kitalay Samui turns three, and you can join in the celebration by booking a tempting package. A stay comes with perks such as daily breakfast at Boho, B1,333 credit to feast or sip, a Zest Up Your Me Time bath experience, and a Dip In Drink Up afternoon nibble set to be enjoyed in the privacy of your pool villa. Book by Dec 22 for stays until Dec 23. Visit the hotel's website.