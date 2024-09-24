Miniature F1 cars to take over True Digital Park

The Grand Hall of True Digital Park West will become a race track for "F1 In Schools Thailand National Finals", which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm.

This is Thailand's first F1-inspired contest for supremacy linked to the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). It is part of the F1 in Schools global initiative that challenges students to design, build and race miniature Formula 1 cars.

Interested members of the public are invited to witness the excitement of miniature F1 car racing and cutting-edge innovation related to motorsport among youths in the country.

Held under the theme "Engineering Excellence on the Fast Track", the National Finals 2024 will see over 25 teams of students as young as five from across the country battle it out for the top spot.

They include two teams from Chearavanont Uthit 2 School in Nakhon Ratchasima under the Trueplookpanya Foundation, a group from the Autistic Thai Foundation, and teams from F1 in Schools Thailand Knowledge Exchange Centre. They have spent months preparing for this competition which offers them an opportunity to shine.

As the competition accentuates a commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, all materials used during the event, including the racing cars and the prestigious trophies, are made from PLA biodegradable materials.

The cars and trophies are 3D-printed, showcasing the capabilities of cutting-edge technology in reducing waste and minimising environmental impact.

The event promises to be a dynamic and inspiring experience, highlighting the next generation of talent who will showcase their engineering prowess, teamwork and creative problem-solving skills.

The event will also feature a variety of engaging activities for all ages. Anyone, especially parents and children, can put their racing skills to the test using 10 advanced simulators and also engage in hands-on miniature car design and manufacturing with 3D printers for an immersive experience in the foyer of the Grand Hall.

They can also enjoy hands-on workshops, interactive displays, and a chance to meet the young engineers who designed the cars.

Starpoint Racing Team. F1 in Schools Thailand

Ammonite Racing Team. F1 in Schools Thailand