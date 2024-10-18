Elux lights the way

Panerai has long been an innovator in glowing timepieces. Originally based in Florence, the company patented its luminescent Radiomir and Luminor compounds in 1916 and 1949.

Today, the Italian heritage is combined with Swiss watchmaking at the Panerai Manufacture in Neuchâtel. Research and development are conducted by its Laboratorio di Idee, who devised a breakthrough on-demand lighting featured in the new Submersible Elux LAB-ID.

Opening the patented pusher-protector system and pressing a button at 8 o'clock switches on the glow.

The Laboratorio di Idee drew inspiration from Elux (abbreviated from elettroluminescenza) technology patented in 1966. The luminescence of Elux panels, available in various sizes, shapes and materials, were constantly maintained by an electric field.

Powered by both portable batteries and fixed AC supply, the durable panels were both shock and vibration-resistant, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

For example, they enhanced the luminescence of naval instruments and lit up pathways and signage for landings of helicopters on decks of Italian military ships.

It took eight years to develop the Submersible Elux LAB-ID, whose dial features a linear Power Light reserve indicator and a small seconds counter at 6 and 9 o'clock respectively, while a patent-pending light system illuminates the rotating bezel.

The innovative on-demand lighting is powered by mechanical energy storage.

The Power Light function relies on four dedicated barrels, engineered to unwind in a microgenerator for converting mechanical energy into electricity.

This energy is channelled to illuminate various indicators on the dial and moving elements such as patented hands and patent-pending bezel markers.

Overcoming numerous challenges, the R&D team conducted electricity to the bezel outside of the watch case while maintaining the water resistance of 50 bar.

This technological feat is not only about rerouting power but optimising the energy generated by the mechanical barrel. A magnetic drive allows simultaneous lighting of only 15 versus a total amount of 60 LEDs within the ring.

The mechanism's ability to provide continuous light for up to 30 minutes is a significant milestone given the limited energy available compared to traditional batteries.

Two other barrels in the automatic movement P.9010/EL ensure precision over the three days power reserve even if the Power Light energy is depleted.

Panerai uses Super-LumiNova X1 on the blue-accented minute hand and dot on the bezel, and green Super-LumiNova X2 on the indices and hour hand. The latter's luminosity is 10% higher than Super-LumiNova X1 after 180 minutes in the dark.

A whopper with a diameter of 49mm, the Submersible Elux LAB-ID is relatively light because the case and bezel is in blue Ti-Ceramitech -- Panerai's patent pending ceramised titanium.

The limited edition is available in 50 pieces per year, from 2024 to 2026.