From bullied to beautiful via Masterpiece Hospital

Masterpiece Hospital has unveiled the success stories of three women who underwent cosmetic surgery procedures under a project titled "Make Your Looks".

The hospital, which is now under care of Master Style Public Company Limited, launched the project in July 2023, with a budget of about 10 million baht.

In total, 20,000 people who wanted to feel confident about themselves and their bodies but could not afford surgeries applied to compete in the project. However, only three were selected to undergo cosmetic surgeries. The project successfully completed last month.

Cosmetic surgery procedures under the "Make Your Looks" project consisted of eye surgery, facial surgeries such as facial contouring, brow lifting and face lifting, nose surgery, breast augmentation and body contouring. These surgeries are the flagship of the hospital, said Lapasrada Lertpanurot, chief executive officer of Master Style Public Company Limited.

"From day one to their appearance after surgery, no matter what problems [the three finalists] face, the medical team at Masterpiece Hospital is taking care of them like they are our patients and customers under the concept of 'Be A Better You', " she said.

One of the project's participating patients, Khwanruethai Kaewdonree, said she had been bullied for years by people and it was embedded in her head.

Khwanruethai had a square face shape and her jawline was wide. Most people thought she was unfriendly and looked older than she was. Others even thought she looked like a transvestite.

"I felt sad and thought that it was my defect. I always put my hair in front of my face when I heard people talking about it," said Khwanruethai.

"I'm excited and glad to be one of the three women able to join the 'Make Your Looks' project at Masterpiece Hospital. I told my mother immediately that I am ready to comply with doctors' instructions to correct my defect."

Natthakan Boonying is a single mother who also applied for the "Make Your Looks" project because she wanted to improve her personality and have a good body shape.

Natthakan admitted that she had sagging breasts after pregnancy. The size of her breasts changed quickly and began to droop, as if getting older.

"I had family problems. My husband severely bullied me and finally left me for another girl," said Natthakan.

"From now on, I will push myself to do things that make me happy. I will happily spend my life with my children. I am extremely happy that I was one of the three finalists. I can say that my life changed because of it."