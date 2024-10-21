Level up your job search at True Digital Park West

Job seekers are invited to look for career opportunities at Job Connect 2024 which will kick off this Friday and run daily from 10am to 6pm until Sunday, at True Digital Park West, Sukhumvit 101 (BTS Punnawithi, Exit 6).

Organised by Jobsdb by Seek, a leading online employment marketplace, the three-day event will feature over 1,000 job openings from top companies across various industries, along with opportunities for training, workshops, discussions and networking with experts from different sectors.

Besides booths from leading companies and start-ups, with expert-led activities focusing on skill development, there will be a resume clinic providing personalised resume-building techniques to enhance skills and competitiveness in today's job market.

A highlight is the discussion "Which kind of companies do new generations want to work with?", featuring Thaninee Wongvisetson from Jobsdb by Seek as speaker, on Sunday at 1pm.

Other key figures from various industries will be there to share their valuable insights and trending topics that every job seeker should know to succeed in this competitive job market.

They include Jirayut "Topp" Srupsrisopa, CEO of Bitkub; Kanyachat "Elle" Lerttanapaiboon, co-founder and CEO of Maison Royal; CK Cheong, CEO of Fastwork; Maneenuch "Bee" Suangsurattanakul from CDG Group; and Noppadol "Mos" Rattanawisadrat, a digital specialist from Microsoft.