Behind the success of some men are the women in their lives. This is exactly the case for two male artists, Nuttawut Kaiwansin and Veeravoot Phumdong, who won prestigious awards in the Italthai Portrait Prize 2024 for portraits of their significant other.

Among 237 entrants, Nuttawut's work titled My Girl My Gang won the Portrait Prize with a cash award of 500,000 baht. Meanwhile, Veeravoot's Phanraya Kong Chan (My Wife) won the Packing Room Prize, netting him 200,000 baht.

The judges noted that My Girl My Gang resonates with the new generation in Thailand today, reflecting the disruptions currently felt in society. The judges commented that "Nuttawut excels at portraying a modern love story in today's urban society, which in spite of the many struggles, lovers maintain their strength, commitment and individuality".

My Wife illustrates the artist's cherished wife who loves to cook. The judges for the Packing Room Prize are members of the River City Bangkok exhibition team.

They said: "My Wife was chosen for the artists' excellent technical skills in detailing the sitter's Thai outfit as well as all the objects in the painting. Nonetheless, when viewing the expression of the sitter, one cannot stop to wonder what she is contemplating. Is she truly content in staying in the kitchen in performing her role as a good wife?"

Nuttawut Kaiwansin, left, winner of the Portrait Prize.

Nuttawut said that he and his girlfriend were stunned when they heard the announcement that his painting, My Girl My Gang, won the Portrait Prize.

"I was thrilled. The Portrait Prize is a meaningful award for me since it is the first national competition that I participated in. It was a proud moment because I realised that my work would be on the public display," he said.

Veeravoot initially hoped that his portrait would have an opportunity to be displayed. However, after the Portrait Prize team repeatedly asked him if he would be at the ceremony, he had a feeling that he would receive one of the awards.

"After receiving another phone call from the organising team before the ceremony, I suspected that I would receive a big prize. The Packing Room Prize is meaningful because it gives me credibility as an artist. Additionally, it provides me financial support for art supplies and allows me to have connections with artists, curators and art collectors," he said.

Phanraya Kong Chan (My Wife)

Veeravoot Phumdong

Packing Room Prize Winner

Born and raised in Udon Thani, Veeravoot Phumdong was a scholarship student who had won numerous art awards throughout his elementary and high school years. However, after he began studying art at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Udon Thani Rajabhat University, he never won any more awards.

Veeravoot Phumdong with the Packing Room Prize.

"I sometimes felt discouraged, but never stopped entering art competitions. I was inspired by many successful artists whose name I saw in exhibition catalogues. Back then, there was no social media, so the only way to get noticed was to win competitions. I had to have faith in what I was doing. I never gave up," he said.

After he earned his Bachelor's degree, Veeravoot became a commissioned painter. Although he paints several kinds of paintings, he has a special interest in portrait painting.

"When I was a university student, I did commission paintings at a street market every Friday. It was an opportunity to practise and earn some money. In my free time, I always practised drawing human anatomy. I believed that I would have an opportunity to use these skills," Veeravoot said.

He dated his wife Nangnoi for eight years and married her in January this year. Veeravoot said he is impressed with his wife because she is a sophisticated lady.

"My wife was with me when I experienced the most difficult time in my life. She always supported me," he said.

My Wife depicts Nangnoi wearing a loose traditional pink blouse and a sarong in a traditional kitchen. Her right arm rests on a pottery jar while her left hand holds a pestle which is resting in a mortar. The background features a rustic concrete wall with a wicker basket hanging on it.

Although My Wife seems to be retro, Veeravoot insisted that it is a realistic painting of real objects. In real life, his wife wears a traditional blouse at home and wears a sarong to the temple. He revealed that his wife's facial expression looks tired because on that day, the Sun's rays were strong making the kitchen hot and stuffy.

"I had to challenge myself to work in detail within a tight deadline, but since my wife was the sitter, I could check on details by looking at her whenever I needed. My next goal is to enter this competition until I win the Portrait Prize. My speciality is drawing portraits, so I was determined to prove my skills by competing in the Italthai Portrait Prize," Veeravoot said.

My Girl My Gang

Nuttawut Kaiwansin

Portrait Prize Winner

Nuttawut graduated from the Poh-Chang Academy of Arts at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin (RMUTR). He currently works as an art handler who is responsible for the safe handling, packing and installation of artwork.

Nuttawut Kaiwansin and his girlfriend with My Girl My Gang. (Photos courtesy of River City Bangkok)

Nuttawut majored in printmaking, but the specialised equipment needed for this artform can be quite expensive, so these tools usually are only available at educational institutions. Without printmaking tools, Nuttawut spends his free time drawing a cartoon character called Trip on his Instagram account Trip._96.

Nuttawut became interested in oil paintings, and often asked girlfriend Tayu, who majored in painting at RMUTR, about oil techniques. When Tayu heard about the Italthai Portrait Prize, she suggested they both enter and paint portraits of one another.

"I participated in art competitions twice. I did not often participate in competitions because I was not confident in my skills. However, I enjoy working on oil paintings, so when my girlfriend asked me to participate in Italthai Portrait Prize 2024, I gave it a try," he said.

My Girl My Gang depicts Tayu wearing a dark tank top and a black skirt. She sits in a casual pose while revealing tattoos on both arms and holding a cigarette in her left hand. Her gaze is direct and confident.

In the background, graffiti adorns the wall, which reflects the rebellious spirits of both the painter and his subject.

"Tayu is a strong woman who is optimistic, which helps her get through many difficulties. I respect her because she also helps me solve problems in my life, so I want to show my appreciation of her by drawing her portrait," Nuttawut said.

"Through Italthai Portrait Prize 2024, I realised that people appreciate my work. The competition is a great platform for a wide range of artistic expression. My portrait may inspire other artists to know they do not need exceptional artist skills to succeed. As long as they enjoy working and dare to expose their work to the public, they may succeed. Though I do not consider myself as a great artist, the prize helped me to have more courage to share my work out there and allow others to see it."