Your horoscope for Nov 1-7

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) A sudden departure or transfer of a key worker is on the cards. You may be more adaptable to changes than you think. Your boss regards you as a valuable asset, but not irreplaceable. You may have to go on a business trip on short notice.

(₿) A pay negotiation should go your way. You'll get a fairer deal. The payment you're expecting should arrive as promised. You control your spending well and are on track with your saving goals.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and apart. You feel secure, heard, seen and loved in your relationship. Unmarried couples may bring up their plan to wed to see their parents' reactions.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone interesting awaits. You may unexpectedly have a reunion with your ex. The old flame may get rekindled.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Be prepared for unexpected restructuring at work. Changes often bring you exciting and new opportunities. You may discover that you're much stronger mentally than you give yourself credit for. You'll score high at the upcoming test or competition.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. Small but many expenses add up, thinning your wallet quickly. A financial conflict with your loved ones is on the cards but there's a way to resolve this amicably.

(♥) A healthy debate makes couples understand each other more. Your relationship becomes stronger in many ways. A sweet surprise or a marriage proposal is on the cards.

(⚤) You may experience a spark of romance and instant connection with someone who's physically your type. You two get on like a house on fire.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You run on full cylinders and seem to have endless energy. No matter how challenging your tasks are, you find a way to tackle them in the most effective way. You're easily the employee of the week. The boss thinks kindly and favourably of you. Your bonus should be substantial.

(₿) Money comes and goes and there's not much difference in your savings. Beware of lifestyle inflation and instant gratification. They make you look rich but delay you from being rich.

(♥) Couples argue less and try to see things from each other's POV more. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home or out in public. Heartwarming and magical moments await them next week.

(⚤) You may experience an intense romantic spark with someone through your work or hobby. You click with them on different areas that suggest you two can develop a long-term relationship.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You become more creative, intuitive and proactive next week. You may reach a new personal benchmark. You discover more efficient ways to handle your daily tasks. You may have to mediate between colleagues who don't get along. You'll do well at an upcoming job interview.

(₿) Your loan application is likely to get approved. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes. What sounds too good to be true are often scams. Someone may try to sell you a pipe dream.

(♥) Couples enjoy a stronger emotional connection. They may address lingering issues in their relationship. You two may enjoy a nostalgic activity that reminds you two of the early stages of your courtship.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience love at first sight. You may develop a crush on someone who comes from a different socio-cultural background.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Recognition and reward for your outstanding performance await. Your boss gives you full support for whatever you try to do. You maintain a healthier work-life balance. You may launch a new product or service that people really like.

(₿) You can easily pay your bills and have enough left to reward yourself with small luxuries. If you have debts, you should be able to pay off at least one of them. Your close friend may bring you a money-making opportunity.

(♥) Couples sit down to make a life-changing decision together. You don't have to work so hard to convince your partner to agree with you. Simple things in your relationship bring you more joy. Dancing in the kitchen together is fun enough.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone who makes your heart skip a beat.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Unexpected opportunities and encouragement from your supervisor and colleagues inspire you to get out of your comfort zone. You're more willing to try new things. Entrepreneurs may be offered an opportunity to collaborate with a big organisation. You may discover your hidden talent.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to benefit all parties concerned. Your friends and online community bring you freelance opportunities. Don't lower your rate to accept a job that you can easily do. Know your worth.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether at home or in public. You two understand each other's love language and show more appreciation for one another.

(⚤) You meet several admirers in the flesh and online but none impress. You crave great and meaningful love, and don't mind waiting for it.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your past accomplishments benefit your present. You may be promoted to a new position that requires more attention to detail. You fear no obstacles and enjoy the collaborative synergy you have with your team. (₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You become more mindful of your spending and savings. You're doing quite well financially. You may discover a way to boost your income.

(♥) Your partner may become suspicious and jealous of your friendship with someone of the opposite sex. They seem to be very friendly and close to you but you two are strictly platonic.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type but quickly realise that they have several admirers and you're in the lead. If you catch feelings for your FWB, the bad news is that you two can't be more than that.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) The boss may ask you to take on extra tasks because they're confident in your ability. Try to be optimistic about this because it's an opportunity to show your true potential. Your communication with colleagues becomes smoother and friendlier. The office morale is high.

(₿) Someone in your family or close friends circle may ask you for a loan for a legitimate reason. Your fresh idea can be turned into a new business. Investors may be rewarded handsomely for trusting their intuition.

(♥) Couples may have a heart-to-heart conversation to resolve lingering issues. You may be reminded why you fell for your partner in the first place. If your wedding day is coming up, it'll be joyous and drama-free.

(⚤) If you've been getting to know someone, you two may decide to come out as a couple on your socials. You may decide to meet someone you matched with online a few hours after exchanging pleasantries with them.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may be asked to take on tasks outside your job description or work alongside someone you barely know. You may feel overwhelmed and anxious at first but you'll eventually adjust to the pressure. What you’re worried about may not even happen. Someone with an RBF may turn out to be an angel.

(₿) You'll receive financial support should you need it. The more people you know, the more freelance opportunities come your way. An overdue payment or refund should arrive soon. You're mindful of your money and don't spend on wants at all next week.

(♥) Couples may make a life-changing decision together. They set up long-term goals for their relationship. Someone who's unaware of your marriage may try to rizz you up.

(⚤) Someone you're casually seeing may want a relationship. If you're not seeing anyone, you're preoccupied with self-improvement and nurturing your ambitions. Love takes a back seat.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for the challenges that comes with managing budgets and people. A task that seems easy may not be so. You may butt heads with colleagues more often. Conflicts can be opportunities to learn something new about yourself.

(₿) A financial conflict with your loved ones is on the cards but an amicable solution is also possible. You may be tempted to splurge more during the festive year-end period so be careful.

(♥) A healthy debate may leave you two with a deeper understanding of each other. An opportunity to reignite your passion for one another is on the cards. Favourable changes are coming to your relationship.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type in the flesh and can't conceal your attraction. For dating app users, a hot hook-up is on the cards.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A project may demand more of your time and energy than expected. However, you maintain your focus well and may unlock your full potential. Those in between jobs may soon be employed in healthcare or education.

(₿) You're happy with the income you make. If you're a breadwinner, cover your needs first and don't spend on anything unnecessary. You may have to pay for something you don't see coming.

(♥) An in-law or close friend may cause issues in your relationship. You may spend too much time with them and not enough with your partner. Don't try to win every argument. Silence may be the best response.

(⚤) You may be overwhelmed with work and family responsibilities that you have time to think about finding love. You're so drained that you don't have the energy to attract anyone.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) An opportunity to learn about new technology and tools awaits. Regardless of where you work from, you communicate well with co-workers. You meet all deadlines whether they're solo or group tasks. A recognition for your hard work from your boss is on the cards.

(₿) You may receive valuable insider info or an opportunity to extra money. You control your spending well and are a little ahead of your savings goal. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples learn to find beauty in their differences. They are each other's sources of support and safe spaces. They may share sweet moments during a low-key date night this weekend.

(⚤) If you've been seeing someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official. If you're not seeing anyone, you may experience an instant connection with someone from a different background.